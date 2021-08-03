Mayne Pharma Under Fire in Australia as Investors File Class-Action Lawsuit
Mayne Pharma Group investors have filed a class action lawsuit against the company in the Supreme Court of Victoria for alleged "misleading and deceptive conduct." The suit is handled by Phi Finney McDonald, the law firm representing the plaintiff and all the persons who acquired an interest in fully paid ordinary shares of the company and/or depositary receipts from 24 November 2014 to 16 December 2016. It is funded by Vannin Capital.www.biospace.com
Comments / 0