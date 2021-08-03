Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mayne Pharma Under Fire in Australia as Investors File Class-Action Lawsuit

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayne Pharma Group investors have filed a class action lawsuit against the company in the Supreme Court of Victoria for alleged "misleading and deceptive conduct." The suit is handled by Phi Finney McDonald, the law firm representing the plaintiff and all the persons who acquired an interest in fully paid ordinary shares of the company and/or depositary receipts from 24 November 2014 to 16 December 2016. It is funded by Vannin Capital.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sherman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Generic Drugs#Mayne Pharma Under Fire#Mayne Pharma Group#Vannin Capital#Australian#Heritage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Class Action Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Coinbase Global Inc. Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) ("Coinbase") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Materials") for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming August 9, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AcelRx" or the "Company") (ACRX) - Get Report securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before September 13, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) securities from October 7, 2020 through July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ITRM ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Iterum Therapeutics Plc Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) - Get Report securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive ("Class Period") have until October 4, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Iterum class action lawsuit. The Iterum class action lawsuit charges Iterum and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Iterum class action lawsuit was commenced on August 5, 2021 in the Northern District of Illinois and is captioned Klein v. Iterum Therapeutics plc, No. 21-cv-04181.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ZY INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zymergen, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) from April 20, 2021 through August 4, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (AHCO) - Get Report securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). AdaptHealth investors have until September 27, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Plaintiffs' firm eyes class action over bar exam tech problems

After technical problems marred last week’s remote bar exam for some aspiring lawyers, at least one plaintiffs’ firm is investigating potential litigation against Examsoft, the software company that jurisdictions hired to deliver the test. Pennsylvania-based firm Sauder Schelkopf said it has launched a class action investigation on behalf of July...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Direct purchaser class decertified in Zetia pay-for-delay suit

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday decertified a class of direct purchasers of Merck & Co Inc's cholesterol drug Zetia accusing the company of entering into an illegal pay-for-delay deal with generic drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The unanimous 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said that Senior...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Lawyers Seek $4 Million for $13 Million Kellogg False Ad Deal

Cereals allegedly portrayed as healthful despite sugar content. Attorneys who negotiated a $13 million false ad class settlement with. seek nearly $4 million in fees, telling a California federal court they achieved an excellent result for the class while “numerous things made this case especially treacherous.”. Stephen Hadley and others...
Economycoingeek.com

Coinbase faces a class action lawsuit

You have until September 20, 2021, to join the class action lawsuit against Coinbase. The lawsuit is being filed by Portnoy Law Firm and claims that Coinbase’s registration statement and the prospectus it filed to go public were misleading and resulted in significant damages to $COIN investors. “It is alleged...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Independent

‘No jab, no job’ policies set to spark deluge of employment tribunals, lawyers warn

Lawyers expect a wave of legal action against UK companies over attempts to make sure staff are double-vaccinated against Covid, amid growing fears of draconian “no jab, no job” policies in the workplace.Trade unions have criticised the government for encouraging the idea of mandatory vaccination for office staff – after transport secretary Grant Shapps said it was a “good idea” for companies to insist staff are double-jabbed.Tech giant Google has said mandatory jabs for US employees will later be rolled out to staff in 40 countries where it operates, and Mr Shapps said he expected some British firms will...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ATVI INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.; Encourages Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Contact Firm - ATVI

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) - Get Report between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Activision Blizzard investors under the federal securities laws.
Businesstechraptor.net

Activision Blizzard Shareholders File Class-Action Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard shareholders have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that it failed to disclose the severity of the problems it's been accused of in a recent lawsuit brought against the company by California. Late last month, a lawsuit was brought against Activision Blizzard by the California Department...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages Kanzhun Limited Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action- BZ

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 10, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. SO...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of those who acquired Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket" or the "Company") (RKT) - Get Report securities from February 25, 2021 through May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 30, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Posted by
TheStreet

ADAPTHEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AdaptHealth Corp. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (AHCO) - Get Report in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 27, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessFood Navigator

And now the lawsuits… Oatly hit with shareholder class actions following short seller report, such suits becoming more common, says attorney

It has become “increasingly common in virtually all industries for short seller firms to target a company with accusations that drive down its stock price, which is then followed by a shareholder plaintiff firm pouncing on the stock drop with a class action lawsuit,” say attorneys after Oatly was hit with a flurry of lawsuits alleging securities fraud this week.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or "the Company") (DIDI) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted...
Economybloomberglaw.com

Boohoo Founder Ordered to Give Evidence in U.S. Fraud Case (1)

The controversial co-founder of Boohoo Group Plc must give evidence in a lawsuit alleging the British online fashion retailer deceived U.S. customers with fraudulent pricing. executive chairman of Boohoo, must appear via video conference for a four-hour deposition on or before Aug. 15., U.S. Magistrate Judge. John E. McDermott. said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy