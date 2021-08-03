Left 4 Dead 2 characters are now in Zombie Army 4 as free DLC
Left 4 Dead 2 characters are returning to Hell in new and free Zombie Army 4 DLC. Just below, you can check out the trailer for Zombie Army 4: Return to Hell, a brand new expansion out right now on all platforms for Rebellion's co-op shooter. Featured within the new update is a brand new Left 4 Dead 2 character pack, which introduces Coach, Nick, Ellis, and Rochelle to the game, and it's available right now for free for all players on all platforms.www.gamesradar.com
