Left 4 Dead 2 characters are now in Zombie Army 4 as free DLC

By Hirun Cryer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Left 4 Dead 2 characters are returning to Hell in new and free Zombie Army 4 DLC. Just below, you can check out the trailer for Zombie Army 4: Return to Hell, a brand new expansion out right now on all platforms for Rebellion's co-op shooter. Featured within the new update is a brand new Left 4 Dead 2 character pack, which introduces Coach, Nick, Ellis, and Rochelle to the game, and it's available right now for free for all players on all platforms.

