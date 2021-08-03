Left 4 Dead 2 characters are now in Zombie Army 4 as free DLC

In the charmingly dark world of Death’s Door, you take on the role of a crow just trying to do their job. That job, as it turns out, just so happens to be collecting souls and escorting them to the afterlife, whether they like it or not. While business has been slow, your adventure begins when you’re tasked with recovering something called a Giant Soul. Like most games, this seems like a simple task at first but quickly evolves into a dangerous adventure that will put all your skills to the test.