Welcome to the new DC Metro Theater Arts daily newsletter!

By DC Metro Theater Arts Staff
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 4 days ago

Each morning, DC Metro Theater Arts emails a Daily Digest that shows you at a glance what's new on the site.

Visual Artchesapeakefamily.com

Tour DC Murals and Street Art

This week on Third Floor Views we talk to Jason Bowers, founder and curator of JAB Arts and founder of DC Mural Tours. He talks about touring DC Murals and street art, and the burgeoning street art scene in DC, why DC’s art is unique, and how to best see it. He shares stories about his favorite murals and artists and what it takes to be part of a changing and growing art movement.
Performing ArtsWashingtonian.com

Several DC Theaters Will Require Vaccinations for In-Person Shows

Some major DC area theaters are joining together to require vaccinations for those who want to attend shows inside. The theaters currently involved in the effort are Arena Stage, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Constellation Theatre Company, GALA Hispanic Theatre, The Keegan Theatre, Mosaic Theater Company of DC, Round House Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Signature Theatre, Studio Theatre, Synetic Theater, Theater J, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. More theaters are expected to join in the coming weeks.
Visual Artmprnews.org

Art Hounds recommend magical, challenging theater and art

Actress Eva Gemlo is excited about the return of live theater that is weird, challenging and magical. She describes the world premiere of the play “Aquelarres” this way: “It's like [director] Guillermo del Toro meets [Spanish poet Federico Garcia] Lorca meets [Broadway musical] ‘Hadestown,’ and it's all inspired by the works of Spanish painter [Francisco Jose] de Goya [y Lucientes]. The political fantasy is set during the Spanish Inquisition, and it follows a possible saint, a pair of nuns and a coven of witches who unwittingly collaborate to overthrow their local government.”
Theater & DanceAugusta Free Press

Arts Council of the Valley names theater managing director

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Arts Council of the Valley has selected J.P. Gulla as its new managing director for Court Square Theater. Gulla will join ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden in preparing the facility, equipment, staff, and programming to reopen the theater, shuttered since July 1,...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Theater festival supports arts in public schools

HICKORY — The fifth annual Hickory Playground Theater Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is requested. This is a one-night event. Exactly 48 hours before the performance, six playwrights draw...
Theater & Dancecreativesonoma.org

CALLING THEATER COMPANIES AND THEATREMAKERS: Arts Leadership Residency 2021-2022

The goal of Theatre Bay Area’s Arts Leadership Residency program is to support inclusion and representation in theatre leadership by removing roadblocks to arts leadership for historically marginalized groups. The Arts Leadership Residency is designed to give freelance theatremakers the experience, skills, and connections they need to become the artistic directors and managing directors of the future. The Arts Leadership Residency is also designed to assist theatre companies in creating more diverse future leadership transitions.
Glens Falls, NYPost-Star

Theater festival hires new leader

GLENS FALLS — After a national search, Adirondack Theatre Festival has named a new producing artistic director after a national search that attracted more than 90 candidates. Miriam Weisfeld most recently served as director of artistic development for the Tony-winning Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis. She begins her new job...
Minot Daily News

Peace Garden welcomes new art exhibit

DUNSEITH – The International Peace Garden has added a new art exhibit from local Boissevain, Manitoba, artist Don Engbrecht that includes 12 unique metal sculptures. Each piece of this collection is unique and leans heavily into the natural world and agricultural imagery — a fitting tribute, as the majority of iron used is from retired farm equipment. The collection is expected to be available for at least a year. Visitors to the gardens will be able to view these pieces of art at their leisure in an outdoor gallery.
Theater & Dancethekatynews.com

Midtown Arts & Theater Center

Following a delay lasting more than a year, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) proudly announces its return to live theatrical performances with their Season 6 lineup for 2021–2022. The season opens in October with a tale of strength, bravery, and beheadings in Lauren Gunderson’s gritty comedy, The Revolutionists. February takes us back to where it all began, as DDTCo. presents a “reboot” of their first show, A Steady Rain by Keith Huff. The season closes […]
Tysons, VAtysonsreporter.com

Tysons theater companies are among 10th annual Arts Award winners

Two Tysons arts organizations are among the five honorees selected by ArtsFairfax for its 2021 Arts Awards, an annual celebration of Fairfax County’s arts community. ArtsFairfax, a nonprofit that has been designated as the county’s arts agency, announced the winners of this year’s awards on Tuesday (July 27). “For ten...
Visual ArtPosted by
Voice of OC

Art is a Welcome Alternative at the OC Fair

After a year and a half when the persistent coronavirus pandemic shut down nearly every live event, the OC Fair is back — and so is visual art at the fair. Where: Los Alamitos building, OC Fair, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. When: Noon-11 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays, 11 a.m.-11...
Hammond, LAHammond Daily Star

Columbia Theater announces new season

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts announces its 2021-22 season offers everything from live music to dance to theater. Dates and additional information are available at columbiatheatre.org. The Columbia Theatre curtain will officially open Aug. 14 with a screening of “Jaws,” the first of the Columbia Movie...
Lenox, MAtheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Shakespeare & Company’s ‘Art’ takes a comedic look at friendship

Written by Yasmina Reza, directed by Christopher V. Edwards. “Calm down is the last thing you can tell a man who has lost his calm.”. At Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Yasmina Reza’s comedy, in its Christopher Hampton translation, is playing in the Roman Garden Theatre … unless it rains, as it did opening night, and is moved into the Tina Packer Playhouse. Its three actors took to the shift easily and the audience found the air-conditioned space a nice change from the wet garden. The actors, Lawrence L. James as Yvan, “ranney” as Marc, and Michael F. Toomey as Serge all delivered nicely in this awkward look at a special friendship among professional men who disagree over the value of a piece of artwork Serge has purchased for $200,000. An oft-revived play, this is its 25th year on American stages. Still, you may not know this piece; I advise you to see it. On so very many levels, it is a worthwhile 90 minutes.
Farmville, NCDaily Reflector

Farmville upgrading theater, arts center

FARMVILLE — The Farmville Board of Commissioners this week awarded a construction contract to Farrior and Sons for renovations at the Paramount Theater. The decision follows a request from the Farmville Community Arts Council for the addition of ADA-compliant bathrooms. The project also will expand the theater into a neighboring building owned by the DiVisconti Trust.
Branson, MObransontrilakesnews.com

The Dutton Family Theater welcomes Alex Boye

YouTube Star Alex Boyè has returned to Branson this weekend for a set of special shows at The Dutton Family Theater. Performing his show “Africanized,” Boyè will perform on stage Friday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. Next week, Boyè will perform at 8 p.m. on both Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

Broadway begins its reawakening with the reopening of the August Wilson Theatre

Wednesday, August 4, marked the highly anticipated reopening of Broadway, with the first preview performance of Pass Over at the August Wilson Theatre, located on W. 52nd Street, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue. In the late afternoon, before the show’s 8 pm curtain time, I took a walk up Broadway and watched the Theater District begin to come alive again with the people, color, and energy that we’ve missed since the pandemic closure of live in-person performance venues on March 12, 2020.
Washington, DCdcmetrotheaterarts.com

DMV theaters unite to require proof of COVID vaccination

Theaters across the greater Washington, DC, area have united to provide the highest level of public safety for their audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers, by requiring that their audiences provide proof of vaccination to attend all live public performances at their indoor venues. The organizations joining in this unprecedented effort...
Theater & DancePosted by
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

DC Metro Kids Weekend Events: Aug. 13-15

Get ready for classic summer fun this weekend with thrill rides at a carnival, a free outdoor movie and corn dogs at a county fair. Want more ways to enjoy the great outdoors? Dance the polka with the Riverdale Chamber Music Society or learn how to step with Step Afrika! at REACH. Scroll down for more classic hits this weekend.

