Welcome to the new DC Metro Theater Arts daily newsletter!

Written by Yasmina Reza, directed by Christopher V. Edwards. “Calm down is the last thing you can tell a man who has lost his calm.”. At Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Yasmina Reza’s comedy, in its Christopher Hampton translation, is playing in the Roman Garden Theatre … unless it rains, as it did opening night, and is moved into the Tina Packer Playhouse. Its three actors took to the shift easily and the audience found the air-conditioned space a nice change from the wet garden. The actors, Lawrence L. James as Yvan, “ranney” as Marc, and Michael F. Toomey as Serge all delivered nicely in this awkward look at a special friendship among professional men who disagree over the value of a piece of artwork Serge has purchased for $200,000. An oft-revived play, this is its 25th year on American stages. Still, you may not know this piece; I advise you to see it. On so very many levels, it is a worthwhile 90 minutes.