Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares are trading 9.5% higher after Roth Capital Partners raised its price target on the stock from $28 to $45. Roth Capital Partners in a Sunday research report noted the company has one-third of its research and development funds devoted to mRNA vaccines. The firm’s $45 price target is based on the net present value of sales from a future cystic fibrosis program in the U.S., Europe and Australia as well as present royalties from the company’s mRNA-based vaccine against the flu and the COVID-19 virus.