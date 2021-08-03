King says 49ers WRs Deebo, Aiyuk among best tandems in NFL

Aiyuk (groin) made a number of catches Wednesday during the first practice of training camp, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports. He's apparently recovered from the minor groin injury that held him out of OTAs, with Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle also noting that Aiyuk had a great practice Wednesday. The second-year pro is locked in as a starter and foundational piece in San Francisco, competing for targets with WR Deebo Samuel and TE George Kittle in an offense that should have a tight distribution. Coach Kyle Shanahan has made multiple comments in support of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, but it's nonetheless possible Aiyuk ends up catching passes from rookie Trey Lance at some point this year.
