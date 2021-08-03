Cancel
NFL

King says 49ers WRs Deebo, Aiyuk among best tandems in NFL

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA -- The 49ers have not had a wide receiver produce a 1,000-yard season since 34-year-old Anquan Boldin in 2014. Their quest for a true No. 1 wide receiver could be over. And it’s possible they now have two players capable of being the top guy on the outside.

Kyle Shanahan
Deebo
#49ers #American Football #Nbc Sports Bay Area #Punt
