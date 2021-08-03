Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

2 ships off UAE in Gulf of Oman warn they've lost control

By ISABEL DEBRE and JON GAMBRELL
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Two ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates broadcast warnings Tuesday that they had lost control of their steering under unclear circumstances as authorities reported “an incident” was underway in the area.

It wasn't immediately clear what was happening off the coast of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman.

The two vessels — an oil tanker called the Golden Brilliant and an asphalt carrier called the Kamdhenu — reported via their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were “not under command,” according to MarineTraffic.com That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations only warned ships that “an incident is currently underway.” An Oman Royal Air Force Airbus C-295MPA, a maritime patrol aircraft, was flying over the area where the ships were, according to data from FlightRadar24.com.

The U.S. military's Mideast-based 5th Fleet and the British Defense Ministry did not immediately return calls for comment. The Emirati government did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

The event comes just days after a drone struck an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire off the coast of Oman, killing two crew members. The West blamed Iran for the attack, which marked the first known assault to have killed civilians in the yearslong shadow war targeting commercial vessels in the region.

Iran denied playing any role in the incident, though Tehran and its allied militias have used similar “suicide” drones in attacks previously.

Israel, the United States and United Kingdom vowed a “collective response” to the attack, without elaborating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Oman#Ships#Uae#Marinetraffic Com#British#5th Fleet#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
Related
IndustryPosted by
Fox News

Tanker hijacking in Oman thwarted when crew shut down engines: report

A group of armed commandos believed to be from Iran stormed an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman — and were thwarted when the crew disabled the engines, according to a report. The ship, identified as the Panamanian-flagged Asphalt Princess, was boarded by about six heavily armed men off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in what the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations characterized as a "potential hijack."
Politicsgcaptain.com

Indian Navy Task Force Departs For South China Sea

By Sanjeev Miglani (Reuters) – India is sending a naval task force to the South China Sea this month to expand security ties with friendly countries, officials said on Wednesday, signaling its intent to play a bigger role in regional efforts to counter China. The Indian military has been traditionally...
EconomyFinancial Times

US ‘moving forces’ to investigate suspected tanker seizure in Gulf

The US is “moving forces” to investigate a suspected hijacking of a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, as tensions with Iran simmer following an alleged attack on a vessel last week that left two people dead. The Royal Navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors shipping traffic in the...
Militaryalbuquerquenews.net

Suspected Iranian Forces Hijack Vessel In Gulf, Iran Denies

The British Navy reported a 'potential hijack' on a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) on August 3, days after a suspected Iranian attack on another tanker left two dead. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) denied that its forces or allies were behind any incident...
MilitaryPosted by
newschain

Royal Navy warns of ‘potential hijack’ of ship in Gulf of Oman

The Royal Navy has warned of the “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, though the circumstances remain unclear. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as commercial shipping in the region has found itself in the crosshairs.
Worldarcamax.com

A Tonkin Gulf Incident in the Gulf of Oman?

A week ago, the MT Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned tanker managed by a U.K.-based company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, sailing in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman, was struck by drones. A British security guard and Romanian crew member were killed. Britain and the U.S. immediately...
PoliticsNewsTimes

US and G7 blame Iran for deadly attack on tanker off Oman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations on Friday accused Iran of being behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. Central Command said it had collected and analyzed substantial evidence that the July 29 attack...
WorldThe Guardian

Suspected tanker hijacking off UAE coast is over, says British military

A group of armed men who boarded a tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman have left the targeted ship, the British navy has said without elaborating. The notice on Wednesday came after the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) warned...
WorldVoice of America

Ship Reportedly Hijacked in Gulf of Oman

The British navy reported the “potential hijack” of a ship Tuesday in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. “An incident is currently underway,” the military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations warned ships in the region. "We are urgently investigating an incident on a vessel...
PoliticsTelegraph

UK dispatches team to Gulf as it plans response to Iran drone attack

Britain is sending a team of investigators to the Gulf as it draws up a "concerted" response to an Iranian drone attack on an Israeli-linked vessel last week that killed a British citizen. Mark Power, the UK deputy ambassador to Israel, told Israeli broadcaster Kan that the team was being...
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Potential Hijack’ Of Ship Near Iran, British Navy Says

The British navy said there was a “potential hijack” of a ship Tuesday off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman near Iran. A branch of the navy first warned Tuesday morning that “an incident is currently underway” off the coast of Fujairah, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. A few hours later authorities said the incident was a “potential hijack” of the Asphalt Princess, a Panama-flagged asphalt tanker, according to the Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy