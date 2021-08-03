Presto Company Ahana Raises $20 Million Series a LED by Third Point Ventures to Redefine Open Data Lake Analytics
Funding Comes on Heels of Major Momentum in Customer and Community Adoption for Presto. Ahana, the Presto company, announced it has raised $20 million in Series A funding to transform open data lake analytics, bringing total funds raised to $24.8 million. The financing round was led by Third Point Ventures and included existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Leslie Ventures, and Lux Capital. Robert Schwartz, Managing Partner, Third Point Ventures will join Ahana’s Board of Directors.aithority.com
