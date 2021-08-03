Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Foot Locker Spurs Growth, Retailers Brace For COVID-19 Restrictions; Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works Diverge

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Foot Locker acquires two small retailers to boost its growth. Plus, digitized retailers could quickly pivot if COVID-19 restrictions are reinstated, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works chart their own paths. Data:. 80%: Share of WSS sales that come from loyalty program members. 60%: Portion of Atmos sales...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Wss#Atmos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
investing.com

Foot Locker Falls After Buying 2 Retailers in Push for Off-Mall Sales

Investing.com – Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) stock was trading 0.5% lower as the company announced the acquisition of two smaller retailers for a combined $1.1 billion. It is buying athletic retailer WSS for $750 million and Japan’s Atmos for $360 million. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news. The stock...
TheStreet

Victoria's Secret Shares Rise in Second Day of Separate Trading

Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) - Get Report shares rose while Bath & Body Works (BBWI) - Get Report fell after the two companies, formerly part of L Brands, on Tuesday had begun trading separately. Victoria’s Secret includes Pink, which also belonged to L Brands. BBWI consists of the rest of L...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Foot Locker Acquisitions To Fuel Expansion Plans; L Brands Divorce Becomes Official

In today’s top retail news, Foot Locker is shelling out $1.1 billion to acquire two smaller footwear retailers as it looks to grow beyond malls, while Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works are setting off on their own as independent public companies. Also, Square’s planned acquisition of Afterpay could broaden the buy now, pay later (BNPL) ecosystem for smaller merchants, and a Rent-A-Center subsidiary unveils a new digital platform.
Businessinvezz.com

Foot Locker bets $1.1B in two non-mall retailers

Foot Locker expanding its footprint in North America and the Asia Pacific. Foot Locker to acquire atmos for $360 million and Eurostar for $750 million. Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is enhancing its expansion in the Asia Pacific and North America after it entered definitive agreements to acquire Text Trading Company (atmos) and Eurostar Inc. The company is diversifying its product mix and store footprint by adding top-tier products and partnerships expected to be earnings accretive this year.
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Foot Locker confirms deals to spend $1.1 billion to buy retailers WSS and atmos

Foot Locker Inc. is spending $1.11 billion in cash to buy two retailers in separate deals for companies with retail brands WSS and atmos, with both deals expected to close late in the third quarter. The deals were reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal. Foot Locker's stock rose 0.3% in premarket trading. Foot Locker said it was paying $750 million to buy U.S.-based athletic footwear and apparel retailer Eurostar Inc., or WSS. The retailer, which generated $425 million in revenue in fiscal 2020, operates 93 off-mall stores in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. Foot Locker is also spending $360 million to buy Japan-based Text Trading Co. K.K., which owns the atmos brand of sneakers and apparel. Atmos recorded $175 million in revenue in fiscal 2020, and has 49 stores globally including 39 stores in Japan. Foot Locker's stock has rallied 41.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 17.0%.
inputmag.com

Foot Locker grows as it acquires two sneaker retailers for $1.1 billion

Foot Locker will acquire two disparate sneaker retailers for a total of $1.1 billion in an attempt to expand from the mall business. The company has announced plans to acquire the Japanese boutique Atmos for $360 million and California-based WSS for $750 million, both of which will be paid for in cash.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: A Look Inside Victoria’s Secret’s Updated Stores

Victoria’s Secret’s updated Fifth Avenue flagship is filled with plus-size mannequins, subdued shades of pink, soft lighting, floor-to-ceiling mirrors and everything from lingerie to swimwear to activewear. Maternity bras are coming soon, too. “In retail, the devil’s in the detail,” Greg Unis, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret Beauty, told...
EatThis

These Items Are Flying Off Grocery Shelves as COVID-19 Cases Rise Again

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently advised fully vaccinated Americans to mask up indoors in areas with high transmission rates. The policy change was issued before summer fades into fall, at which time CNBC reports "the highly contagious delta variant is expected to cause another surge in new coronavirus cases."
pymnts

AMZN vs WMT Weekly: A Puzzling Grocery Move And Updated COVID Guidance

When it comes to the battle of the retail titans, grocery is often a focal point. Walmart has a 10-to-1 advantage over Amazon in the category, though Amazon has made some inroads in recent years as it sits on the cusp of becoming the largest retailer in the U.S. But...
pymnts.com

Today In Retail: Levi Strauss Steps Into Activewear; Walmart Incentivizes Vacation Delay

In today’s top retail news, Levi Strauss announced plans to acquire athletic wear company Beyond Yoga as consumers stay comfortable, while Walmart is giving warehouse workers weekly bonuses for putting off August vacations. Also, Perch is trying to optimize brands selling on Amazon in order to build the consumer products company of the future, and Carvana’s revenue skyrockets amid the hot used car market.
StreetInsider.com

Foot Locker (FL) is Spending $1.1 Billion to Buy Retailers WSS and Atmos - Report

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) will spend $1.1 billion to acquire two smaller retailers in a bid to reduce its dependency on U.S. shopping malls, the Wall Street Journal reports today. The company...
thecannabisindustry.org

Airfield Supply Co. Launches Most Powerful Online Dispensary Retail Site in U.S., Setting New Standard for Cannabis E-Commerce

Harnessing the power of Adobe Commerce, Airfield’s new e-commerce site ushers in an exciting era in cannabis retail, offering the most user-friendly, mobile-friendly, and dynamic online cannabis retail experience available anywhere in the U.S. SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Airfield Supply Company — California’s leading vertically-integrated full-service dispensary — today announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy