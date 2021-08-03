Cancel
With New Fee, Amazon Risks Losing Online Grocery Shoppers To Competitors

As many grocery delivery services compete to offer the lowest prices, Amazon is taking a very different approach. The company informed shoppers on Monday (Aug. 2) that it is adding a $9.95 service charge for Prime members ordering from Whole Foods Market in five U.S. cities, where previously these deliveries were included with customers’ Prime memberships for orders over $35, Bloomberg reported. The company told those who received the notice that the fee, which will be imposed beginning Aug. 30, will go toward covering operational costs in an effort to keep per-item prices low.

