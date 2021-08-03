Cancel
Cell Phones

Best rom for privacy runs on Oreo or Pie?

 6 days ago

Hi folks, i need a rom that made for privacy purpose for my SM-N960F/DS Exynos, if anyone ask why for oreo or pie only! because android Q/11/12 become more closed source for example i cannot auto disable wifi for macro apps. M. Senior Member. Feb 13, 2016. 640. 188. 21.

NFLDigital Trends

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review: No 5G means no deal

“Temptingly cheap, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S gets the basics right, but for a little more money you can buy a phone that will last you longer.”. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is a good smartphone, but it’s also evidence of just how important it is to consider longevity when deciding which model to buy, regardless of the price. Although it’s a strong value when discounted, as it is when this review was written, at full price you can get a better, longer-lasting 5G phone for not much more money.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to enable Google's Heads Up feature on your Android phone

Have you ever been so engrossed in a text conversation or Candy Crush marathon on some of the best Android Phones that you forgot to look up from the screen and ran into a wall or almost stepped into traffic? Really? Okay, I'm silently judging you right now. Apparently, you're not alone. Thankfully, Google has added a feature to Android that will remind users to look up when using their phones while walking (but honestly, please stop doing this, it looks ridiculous). While it may be a sad reflection on the state of consumer technology and society in general that Google felt the need to add this "Digital Wellbeing" feature, you should probably know where it lives in your phone's settings. So with that in mind, here is how to use Heads Up on your Android phone.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung wear able on custom rom

So I own watch active 2 and buds + for a while now and I just decided to flash custom rom on my S10+. After that I managed to install wearable app on my phone but there is no watch active 2 or buds + options in the app. Is there anything I can do with this?
Softwaremakeuseof.com

The 10 Best Websites to Run Linux in a Web Browser

Linux is not everyone’s cup of tea. But does that mean you can’t get the hang of it on your own? Definitely not. You can embark on the journey to learn Linux-based operating systems even on your Windows and Mac device. Surprised? Well, don’t be, for the key lies in...
Technologysignalscv.com

What Are the Best Privacy Protection Services in 2021?

Your privacy is important, especially these days, when information about individuals can be found surprisingly easily online. Things like your birth date, address, phone number, job, and more can be accessed by strangers who perform a simple search of your name on Google, Bing, Yahoo, and any other search engine that’s out there. If this makes you uneasy, don’t worry, as there are steps you can take to better protect your privacy and control what people see when they search for you.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 reportedly isn’t selling as well as they hoped

Samsung’s latest flagship lineup, the Galaxy S21 series, hasn’t performed as per the company’s expectations. Recent reports suggest that the company held a special review for its mobile business due to the lackluster Galaxy S21 sales. The news comes just days after we learned that Xiaomi overtook Samsung to become the #1 OEM in the European market.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Hide app feature not working

Hi, I'm trying to enable the "hide app" of ColorOS 11 on my Oppo Find X3 Pro (global). I can correctly select apps to hide, set up the access code (for example #1234#), but after that the apps are still visible on drawer and homeage. And if I digit the access code on the launcher, nothing happens. I suspect the features is not working because I have google dialer and not the oppo one so maybe the feature to manage the access code is not implemented there.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

deleting unnecessary stuff out of system folder - Android 11

I have tried to search it, but being pro newbie, I found nothing. Is it possible to make this folder little bit lighter it takes 22gb of space, and my poor phone has only 64gb. You can delete some apps using root file manager. I've use root explorer and have for years but nowadays there are times where it will not allow me to delete some apps (YouTube, chrome are a few this has happened to me on..) that my phone will NOT allow me to. And yes I have magisk and root explorer pro has root permission when this has happened. One way to get these apps off when this has happened to me is use another root file manager. Amaze file manager did the trick. I was able to delete apps I could not with root explorer. I'm BIG on not having useless bloatware on my phone so disabling apps is NOT my style. I usually save a copy by making backup and throw the backed up apks on my laptop or a USB thumb drive and delete whatever in case I end up deleting something that messes with my phone...Far as what can be deleted and what can't you can just discover for yourself. That's what I've done. I'm currently on a custom rom and I normally don't do much deleting unless I'm using the Google stock rom. If and when I do wipe more off stock I'll return and give you a list of what I did clear out. Just look in /system/app, /system/priv-app, product/app, /vendor/app with a root app and go to town. That's what I've always done. I believe TWRP for Android 11, the test build that bigbiff dropped about a month ago works now to make backups so that would be something to maybe do before hand in case you end up needing to restore your rom. On a few other devices I've owned people would sometimes make a thread on here for apps that can be removed and all and then list what they took off and what not to. I believe this Is what you are talking about.. If so hopefully it helps.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB discounted at Amazon

Amazon is offering a $200 discount on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra(256GB) smartphone. You can now buy it at a price point of $1,049, down from $1,250. So if you do the math, the 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra is now $200 cheaper. You can check some of the key features of the premium most Galaxy S21 phone below.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Offloaded my S21 U.

Gonna miss the camera though, but sadly that's pretty much it for a $1300 device. Most of my frustration lately regarding this phone is about an excessive amount of advertising on part of Samsung. I was getting constantly interrupted with adds prompting me to do this or that or, to...
Cell Phonesthurrott.com

The Google Pixel 5a Leaks

Reliable leaker Jon Prosser says that Google will launch the Pixel 5a this month and will charge just $450 for the mid-range handset. But with the device’s look, feel, and specifications closely matching those of 2021’s Pixel 4a 5G, and with Google having already (pre-) announced its flagship-class Pixel 6 family, some are rightfully wondering what’s the point.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Get a free Samsung Chromebook 4 worth $359 with Rogers promo

Hot back-to-school deals are in full swing, though you don’t necessarily need to be a student to take advantage of some of them. Rogers is offering a free Samsung Chromebook 4, which is currently selling for $359.99, with the purchase of an eligible Samsung mobile device. Eligible devices include:. Samsung...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

[ROOT] Enable Fluid Navigation Gestures in any rom in less than 2 minutes

I remember a few years ago people loved Fluid Navigation Gestures when it came out. The liquid animations on the sides and bottom of the provided people a smooth experience. Good times ended when Google messed with the overscan setting in Android 11 which prevented Fluid Navigation Gestures to display over stock Android back and recent gesture.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

OnePlus releases kernel sources for the OnePlus Nord 2

Update 1 (8/6/2021 @ 11:40 AM ET): The article previously mentioned that the kernel sources for Nord N200 were released. This was in error, which we regret. Last month, OnePlus unveiled the Nord 2, the company’s latest affordable flagship contender that offers powerful hardware and a premium design at a competitive price. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200, the OnePlus Nord 2 is the first OnePlus phone to feature a MediaTek chip. OnePlus is pretty swift when it comes to releasing and keeping the kernel sources up-to-date. It’s also on pretty good terms with the aftermarket community. But since the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a MediaTek chip, many were wondering whether the company will be able to maintain the same supportive stance regarding aftermarket developments.
Technologyxda-developers

Google may soon bundle Play Pass with your Google One subscription

Google appears to be working on a new bundle that gives you access to Google One cloud storage and Google Play Pass with a single subscription. The bundle will be cheaper than if you subscribed to a Google One plan and Play Pass separately. For starters, Google Play Pass is a subscription service that offers apps and games without ads or in-app purchases for a fixed monthly/yearly fee. Meanwhile, Google One is a paid cloud service and includes perks like a VPN, premium photo editing features, and support from Google experts.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Can I use a Global Rom on a T-Mobile N10?

Hello I have a T-Mobile unlock N10 I would like to know if I can install a N10 global Rom or NA in it. I have noticed that the global version have certain settings that are not greyed out. Thanks in advance. Last edited: Today at 1:53 AM. Member. Jan...

