Corent Technology Brings Microsoft Windows Migration-as-a-Service Capabilities To Growing HPE GreenLake Ecosystem
Collaboration helps customers streamline hybrid cloud migration of Microsoft Windows workloads. Corent Technology, a technology leader in automated cloud migration, modernization, and management, announced the addition of Corent’s best-in-class MaaS™ (Migration-as-a-Service) platform to the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services ecosystem. With Corent’s migration tools and technologies delivered through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, customers benefit from a fixed-price, off-the-shelf package to accelerate hybrid cloud migration of Microsoft Windows workloads, while minimizing cost, time, and risk.aithority.com
