Corent Technology Brings Microsoft Windows Migration-as-a-Service Capabilities To Growing HPE GreenLake Ecosystem

The manufacturing industry is one of the leading sectors starting or speeding up digital transformation. Particularly hard hit by supply chain issues, the sector wants to ensure resilience to business disruption and not be caught again by events with global consequences. To date, however, they have met with varying success. Many of the transformation pilot projects do not land in production, the core of business, and fail to contribute to improved business outcomes. If organizations are failing to scale proof-of-concept to production environments, what is needed to successfully deploy digital models?