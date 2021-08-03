Cancel
Corent Technology Brings Microsoft Windows Migration-as-a-Service Capabilities To Growing HPE GreenLake Ecosystem

Collaboration helps customers streamline hybrid cloud migration of Microsoft Windows workloads. Corent Technology, a technology leader in automated cloud migration, modernization, and management, announced the addition of Corent’s best-in-class MaaS™ (Migration-as-a-Service) platform to the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services ecosystem. With Corent’s migration tools and technologies delivered through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, customers benefit from a fixed-price, off-the-shelf package to accelerate hybrid cloud migration of Microsoft Windows workloads, while minimizing cost, time, and risk.

#Microsoft Windows#Hybrid Cloud#Hpe#In The Cloud#Corent Technology#Hpe Pointnext Services#Strategic Alliances
