Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

New Growth Accelerator Program Ensures ActiveCampaign Customers Have Access To Best-in-class Apps

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

ActiveCampaign further invests in its partners to help growing businesses scale with the best tools for their unique needs. ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), introduced a new partner program, fulfilling its promise to accelerate the growth of its partner ecosystem. The inaugural Growth Accelerator Program includes an additional investment in promotional benefits to best-in-class app partners to ensure that ActiveCampaign’s customers looking for new tools see theirs immediately. This follows a recent announcement that incentivizes app developers to create new integrations with the ActiveCampaign CXA platform.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Success#Apps#Activecampaign#Accelerator#Activecampaign Cxa#Attentive#Squarespace#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Economychannele2e.com

Sage Launches 20 for 20 Program to Accelerate Accounting Partner Growth

Cloud business management solutions provider Sage is launching 20 for 20, an accountant accelerator program designed to provide its partners with technology, business development services and education resources to grow and scale their business, according to a statement released by the company. The program was created based on direct accounting...
RetailAmerican Banker

Create a fast, frictionless customer experience with a best-in-class suite of tools

Banking customers, both retail and commercial, value the ease and convenience of mobile banking solutions. It’s often not a priority to travel to a brick-and-mortar bank branch to conduct business. From digitally opening accounts to simplifying complex contracts, DocuSign's tools can slash turnaround times, helping you move faster than ever to attract new business.
InternetInside Indiana Business

ActiveCampaign Creates $2M App Development Fund

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based software company ActiveCampaign has launched an inaugural developer fund. The company, which specializes in customer experience automation, says the program offers financial support to app developers who create tools that will help ActiveCampaign’s customers. ActiveCampaign says it is accepting applications from developers, startups, and agencies who can...
Cell PhonesQSR magazine

Luna Grill Launches New Mobile App and Upgraded Rewards Program

Luna Grill has launched a completely refreshed mobile app to reflect its updated brand look and feel, along with an enhanced rewards program renamed "Club Luna," giving guests double the reward earnings and a seamless online ordering experience. The new Luna Grill app channels the company's “Mediterranean escape” branding, highlighting...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

NEW Prisma Access Customer Journey Guide on LIVEcommunity

Our resources and tools are constantly improving here in the LIVEcommunity and, most recently, we're thrilled to announce a brand-new Customer Journey Guide on the Prisma Access technology page!. From setup to scaling and optimizing, this Prisma Access Customer Journey Guide walks you through every step of implementing and using...
Softwareaithority.com

Sumo Logic Supercharges Observability Solution to Accelerate Innovation and Ensure Application Reliability

New Capabilities Including Real User Monitoring, Span Analytics and Easily Queryable Raw Tracing Data Provides Observers and Analysts with Deeper Insights to Manage Modern Applications. Sumo Logic, a pioneer in continuous intelligence, announced new capabilities that augment analytics-powered use cases and capture end user experience as part of its Observability...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot To Win Over Customers

Cisco AppDynamics released the latest report in its App Attention Index research series, revealing consumer reliance on applications and digital services has soared since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The global study, which examined the digital behaviors of more than 13,000 global consumers, also identified consumers now have a zero-tolerance policy for poor application experience and automatically place blame on the application and brand, no matter where a performance issue stems from.
TechnologyComputerworld

Eaton Corporation Elevates User Experience with Effective Device Management

Eaton Corporation is a power management company with more than 70,000 devices to support and manage for its global staff. Eaton chose HP to establish a proactive and efficient device management strategy to ensure consistency for all their end users. This approach included integrated security features comprised of comprehensive hardware,...
EducationShareCast

Pearson launches new student app as US growth drives swing to profits

Education publisher Pearson on Friday launched an app for US college students as it planned to expand its footprint in the digital marketplace after reporting better than expected first-half profit and underlying sales as demand for online learning increased. 16:22 30/07/21. 4,045.80. 16:30 30/07/21. 4,030.24. 16:22 30/07/21. 9,035.99. 16:30 30/07/21.
Economyncidea.org

Accelerating Customer Discovery

You have a great idea. Our four-week LABS program helps entrepreneurs refine their business model and learn more about their customers. An intensive four-week program, NC IDEA LABS helps entrepreneurs take their first steps toward building a successful company. The program guides entrepreneurs through the process of identifying and targeting customers, then validating product/market fit. Entrepreneurs spend much of the time communicating directly with potential customers, gathering feedback and assessing demand.
Businessallears.net

The Disney Accelerator Program Companies Have Been Announced

In the Disney Accelerator Program, the Walt Disney Company chooses smaller, innovative companies from around the world and then works with them, offering mentorship, leadership, and resources. The companies involved are ones from the Entertainment and Technology field. This program lasts for three months and is designed to accelerate the...
Cell Phonesitechpost.com

Discord App Guide: 3 Steps to Customize Your Profile With New Feature

Discord now lets users customize their own profiles on mobile. A lot of gamers should be pretty familiar with Discord. This is a communications platform where people connect in real-time through text or voice chat. However, unlike other social messaging platforms, Discord offers unique features that make users' collaboration and information exchange a lot easier.
Economymartechseries.com

HVR Expands Global Partner Program to Deliver Best-in-Class Data Integration Solutions to Customers

Enhanced Partner Program Includes New Features and Benefits Aimed to Enable Customers’ Digital Transformation Efforts Through Data and the Cloud. HVR, the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, announced the expansion of its Partner Program, which includes new features and benefits to its already fast-growing portfolio of global partners. Delphix and MariaDB will join the growing list of HVR’s notable partners, including Snowflake, AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Databricks, and more.
Technologynojitter.com

10 Best Practices to Ensure a Smooth CCaaS Migration

To meet the demands of today's customers, many contact centers are looking to cloud services as they chart their CX future. But like any technology migration, moving a contact center to the cloud is not the simple, painless process promised by vendor ads. It’s a lot of work. As an...
Internetaithority.com

Validity and Spamhaus Launch Partnership to Educate Email Marketers and Enable Safer Outreach

Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced a partnership with Spamhaus, the trusted authority on IP and domain reputation data, to make email a safer and more secure environment for all. This announcement formalizes a longstanding relationship in which Validity and Spamhaus have united under a singular vision to encourage better email practices while simultaneously taking strides to stop malicious, unethical activity.
Businessmartechseries.com

COPC Inc. Announces Release 7.0 of the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard

New release includes new and updated best practices to help organizations improve the customer experience and increase revenue while lowering cost. COPC Inc., a global consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research firm that has set the standard in customer experience (CX), is pleased to announce Release 7.0 of the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard with specialized editions for Customer Operations and Contact Centers. The COPC CX Standard is a performance management system used to improve operations that support the customer experience. These specific versions of the COPC CX Standard will be available in English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Portuguese and Spanish.
Businessaithority.com

UNTUCKit Selects YOOBIC Digital Workplace to Power Store Operations and Associate Training

UNTUCKit, the fast-growing apparel brand known for its signature untucked shirts, has selected digital workplace platform YOOBIC to optimize operations and streamline employee training across its 80+ brick and mortar stores. With Americans resuming in-person shopping in the wake of the pandemic, and also investing in business-casual apparel as they return to workplaces, the new partnership will enable UNTUCKit to drive sales and deliver excellence across every customer touchpoint.
Softwaretheregister.com

VMware starts customer testing for vSphere on network accelerators

VMware has offered its customers the chance to use its flagship ESXi hypervisor running on SmartNICs. The virtualization giant yesterday announced an "Early Access Program" for Project Monterey – the effort to run ESXi on network accelerators and treat the devices as just another host that can run virtual machines and be managed by vSphere and vCenter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy