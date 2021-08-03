New Growth Accelerator Program Ensures ActiveCampaign Customers Have Access To Best-in-class Apps

ActiveCampaign further invests in its partners to help growing businesses scale with the best tools for their unique needs. ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), introduced a new partner program, fulfilling its promise to accelerate the growth of its partner ecosystem. The inaugural Growth Accelerator Program includes an additional investment in promotional benefits to best-in-class app partners to ensure that ActiveCampaign’s customers looking for new tools see theirs immediately. This follows a recent announcement that incentivizes app developers to create new integrations with the ActiveCampaign CXA platform.