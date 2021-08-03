Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Donald Crannell

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Everett Crannell, 93, born in Toledo, Ohio. He joined the army near the end of WWII, and though he earned the skill of marksman, he said his most daring assignment while in Italy was “to guard warehouses containing the officers’ beer.” He returned to the U.S. and attended William Penn College in Iowa where he met his future wife, Rose Marie Reynolds. He went on to Wilmington College in Ohio, and the University of Chicago Divinity School. They were married 3-12-50 in Ivy, Iowa. He then served Presbyterian churches in Rock Creek and Delavan, Ill.

www.albertleatribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presbyterian Churches#William Penn College#Wilmington College#The U Of M Counseling#Crannell#Assoc#Mpls#The Twin Cities#The Adler Graduate School#Mental Health Center#Presbyterian Homes#American#Unity Church Unitarian
Related
Posted by
Reuters

White House announces final extension of student loan repayment pause

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Friday announced a final extension of a coronavirus relief pause on federal student loan repayments, interest and collections until Jan. 31, 2022. The extension of the pause, which had been due to expire on Sept. 30, comes as cases...
Posted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment

MADRID (AP) — Keeping Lionel Messi would be risky for Barcelona and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future, president Joan Laporta said Friday. Laporta blamed Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract...
Posted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated

United Airlines will require employees in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, perhaps sooner, joining a rising number of big corporations that are responding to a surge in virus cases. Company leaders called it a matter of safety and cited “incredibly compelling” evidence of the effectiveness...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Posted by
The Hill

The bipartisan infrastructure bill gives taxpayers a good bang for their buck

As senators prepare to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill they negotiated with President Biden, they should be applauded for incorporating several provisions that would help control costs and give taxpayers the most bang for their buck. One of the reasons infrastructure projects cost significantly more in the United States...
Posted by
The Hill

Spirit Airlines CEO on mass flight cancellations: 'Not our proudest moment'

Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie on Thursday said flight cancellations across the country that have sparked outrage and negative headlines are not the company's "proudest moment." "We’ve worked hard really over the last five years at both building Spirit and building its reputation,’’ Christie said, according to USA Today. “I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy