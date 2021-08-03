Donald Crannell

Donald Everett Crannell, 93, born in Toledo, Ohio. He joined the army near the end of WWII, and though he earned the skill of marksman, he said his most daring assignment while in Italy was “to guard warehouses containing the officers’ beer.” He returned to the U.S. and attended William Penn College in Iowa where he met his future wife, Rose Marie Reynolds. He went on to Wilmington College in Ohio, and the University of Chicago Divinity School. They were married 3-12-50 in Ivy, Iowa. He then served Presbyterian churches in Rock Creek and Delavan, Ill.