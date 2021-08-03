Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Babymetal to mark 10th anniversary with series of projects, before they "disappear from sight"

By Elizabeth Scarlett
loudersound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBabymetal are to mark the end of their 10 year anniversary celebrations with the release of a series of projects that honour their accomplishments across the last decade. According to a mysterious statement from Babymetal HQ, following this release, the "grand finale" will see the band "disappear from sight" when their "10 year legend" is "sealed" from the world on October 10, 2021. We're not entirely sure what this all means, if we‘re honest, as it's typically oblique Fox God language, but the suggestion seems to be – if we‘ve deciphered this correctly – that Babymetal will be going on some sort of hiatus.

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lemmy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babymetal Hq#Budokan#Metal Resistance#Fox#T Co N8icmumdec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicwesb.com

BABYMETAL: New Revelation From The Fox God

Japanese pop-metal band BABYMETAL released a legend map depicting its entire 10th-anniversary year. It was also revealed that as the grand finale of BABYMETAL‘s 10th anniversary year, on Sunday, October 10, the group’s 10-year legend since 2010 will be “sealed” from the world. BABYMETAL‘s 10th anniversary year began on October...
Rock MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Babymetal to ‘Disappear’ for Unspecified Period of Time

Babymetal have posted a new mysterious announcement, likely signaling the next era for the J-pop / metal act. According to the announcement, Babymetal will disappear on Oct. 10 after all 10 chapters of Metal Resistance are complete. To celebrate 10 years of Babymetal, the group have released a book, a...
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Kevin Devine playing ‘Between The Concrete & Clouds’ 10th Anniversary show in NYC

Kevin Devine will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album Between The Concrete & Clouds with a special one-night-only performance at Bowery Ballroom on November 26. Adding to the specialness of the night, this will be Kevin's first show with The Goddamn Band since pandemic lockdown. "Beautiful & wild for our first show back here to be at our favorite venue, two years after celebrating the prior record’s 10-year-anniversary there," Kevin says, referencing his Brothers' Blood anniversary show at Bowery in December 2019.
Musicloudersound.com

Underøath announce new album Voyeurist, share choir-enhanced Hallelujah

Underøath will release their ninth studio album, Voyeurist, in January, and they’re returning in some style with dramatic new choir-enhanced single Hallelujah. Voyeurist was self-produced by the band at guitarist Tim McTague’s own Feral Sound studio, located in an old Tampa church, with assistance from engineer JJ Revell. The sextet offered a first taste of the album in the form of lead-off single Damn Excuses last month.
Musicloudersound.com

Early Pentangle albums get deluxe heavyweight vinyl reissues

Pentangle are to have three of their first four albums, along with a 1970s compilation, reissued on deluxe heavyweight vinyl. As a result of new deal with US specialist label Renaissance Records, the band's 1968 debut album The Pentangle, 1969's 'breakthrough' third album Basket Of Light and 1970's fourth album Cruel Sister, are all to be reissued, along with the 1973 compilation album Pentangling.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Mark Tremonti Releases Lush ‘Marching in Time’ Title Track with Tremonti Band

Tremonti, the band featuring Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge, has released the grand-sounding title track of the band’s upcoming album, “Marching in Time”. Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge is getting ready to release a new album with his band Tremonti, and now, fans can hear the album’s full title track and watch its official music video. Previously, Tremonti released the debut single off the set, “If Not for You,” and now, they’ve unleashed the lush-sounding title track, which can be viewed below.
Musicloudersound.com

Jane Weaver curates limited edition Love Record Stores compilation

Jane Weaver has curated a limited edition release for Love Record Stores, the campaign to support local independent record stores during this time of uncertainty. Heaven On Fire will be available through Fire Records on red vinyl with numbers strictly limited to 500 on September 4. The collection is currently streaming on Spotify and you can listen to it below.
Musicloudersound.com

Mariana Semkina releases trailer for new Disillusioned EP

Iamthemorning singer Mariana Semkina has released a teaser video for her upcoming EP which you can watch below. Semkina will release the four-track Disillusioned EP on October 1. The EP features five tracks comprised of three original new songs alongside two covers sung in Icelandic and Hungarian, in which multiple layers of Mariana’s vocals combine with ambient electronica to create an ethereal choir like effect.
Musicloudersound.com

Yann Tiersen releases video for Ker Yagu and announces European tour dates

French musician and composer Yann Tiersen has released a video for Ker Yagu, which you can watch below. Ker Yagu is taken from Tiersen's upcoming album Kerber, which he will release through Mute Records on August 27. The follow up to 2019's Portrait (a collection of 25 newly recorded tracks from throughout his career), Kerber is very much a new chapter in the Breton artist’s work, one that begins with his most overtly electronic material to date.
Musicloudersound.com

Unto Others announce new album and release its first single, Downtown

Oregon’s Unto Others have announced a new album Strength, due out September 24 via Roadrunner Records. The goth metal quartet have also released its first single, Downtown, which arrives with an accompanying video directed by Brock Grossl. Elaborating on the inspiration behind the forthcoming album, vocalist/guitarist Gabriel Franco says: “I...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Iron Maiden, Bloodstock, crap cover bands and more on the new Metal Hammer Podcast

The new Metal Hammer Podcast is a Q+A special as Merl and Steve tackle some questions from you lot – our lovely, loyal listeners! We discuss how new Iron Maiden album Senjutsu will affect their Legacy Of The Beast setlist, the upcoming gigs and festivals we're most excited about (bring on Bloodstock!), underrated musicians, the best five years for metal ever, instrumentals, cover bands, Crystal Lake and much more!
Petsloudersound.com

Queen's 50th anniversary celebrated with "unprecedented" Teddy bear release

2020 marked the 50th anniversary of the formation of Queen, but the band weren't too keen on celebrating. "We didn’t want to draw attention to how fucking ancient we are," drummer Roger Taylor old Classic Rock. Guitarist Brian May was less succinct but no less certain. "Everybody else can celebrate...
Moviesallaccess.com

BBC Releases Premier Film On Amy Winehouse On 10th Anniversary Of Her Death

TODAY (7/23) marks the 10th Anniversary of the death of AMY WINEHOUSE and the premiere of a film on her life on the BBC. The late GRAMMY Award-winning British soul singer, who became a global sensation during the mid 2000's, suffered a tragic death from alcohol poisoning at age 27. RECLAIMING AMY, narrated by her mother JANIS WINEHOUSE-COLLINS, features home footage, family pictures and interviews with three of her closest friends recalling harrowing accounts of the “You Know I’m No Good” singer’s good and bad times.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch MACHINE HEAD's 'Burn My Eyes' Lineup Play Entire Album In Celebration Of LP's 27th Anniversary

Earlier today (August 6), three-fourths of the "Burn My Eyes" lineup of MACHINE HEAD — guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn, drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader — teamed up with the band's current bassist Jared MacEachern to play the classic album in its entirety in celebration of its 27th anniversary. The event, which was held in the band's San Francisco Bay Area rehearsal facility, was streamed live for fans around the world and is now available for viewing below.
Musicloudersound.com

Listen to Shai Hulud cover Great Cop for new Fugazi tribute album

La Dispute, Failure, Tsunami Bomb, Jonah Matranga and Shai Hulud are among the artists paying their respects to Washington DC post-hardcore godfathers Fugazi on a forthcoming tribute album being released by Scottish indie label Ripcord Records. A mammoth 43-artist compilation, Silence Is A Dangerous Sound: A Tribute To Fugazi is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy