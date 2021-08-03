Babymetal to mark 10th anniversary with series of projects, before they "disappear from sight"

Babymetal are to mark the end of their 10 year anniversary celebrations with the release of a series of projects that honour their accomplishments across the last decade. According to a mysterious statement from Babymetal HQ, following this release, the "grand finale" will see the band "disappear from sight" when their "10 year legend" is "sealed" from the world on October 10, 2021. We're not entirely sure what this all means, if we‘re honest, as it's typically oblique Fox God language, but the suggestion seems to be – if we‘ve deciphered this correctly – that Babymetal will be going on some sort of hiatus.