Sleep In The Treetops At Cherry Treesort, A Treehouse Resort In North Carolina

By Robin Jarvis
Posted by 
Only In North Carolina
Only In North Carolina
 3 days ago

Ever thought about living in a tree house? While it’s true that climbing stairs to get to your front door every day can be a daunting task, especially with 50 pounds of groceries in your arms, there IS a difference between living in the treetops and merely taking a short vacation high in the trees. Did you know there’s a relatively new tree house resort just 12 miles southwest of Salisbury and 40 miles northeast of Charlotte?

Welcome to the Cherry Treesort, a farm with six guest tree houses that are all listed for rent on AirBnB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Mezi_0bGNMS3r00
Facebook/Cherry Treesort

One of the best parts is they are all different. Each one sleeps anywhere from four to eight guests (only one tree house can accommodate eight people). Some have lofts and some don't. But the one thing they all offer is a true experience of tree housing living.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGiwi_0bGNMS3r00
Google/Lisa Shoaf

Enjoy many of the amenities you'd find in your own home, including hot water, indoor plumbing, kitchens equipped for cooking, linens, blankets and pillows, and air conditioning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvXEn_0bGNMS3r00
Facebook/Cherry Treesort

The Cherry Treesort is centrally located in North Carolina near China Grove and is very close to many attractions including Lazy 5 Ranch, wineries, restaurants, hiking, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2st4yB_0bGNMS3r00
Facebook/Cherry Treesort

When you book on AirBnB.com, you'll get to see many more photos of the interiors of each house, so you can 'cherry pick' your Cherry Treesort home away from home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcxuO_0bGNMS3r00
Cherry Treesort

The story behind the resort is a few years ago, the owners bought the farmland and decided to build a tree house (shown here) for the family. When not in use, it was listed on AirBnB.com. The rental was so popular they began adding more and more tree houses. To date, there are six tree houses — but that's not all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOMh1_0bGNMS3r00
Cherry Treesort

Their most recent additions have been two hobbit houses!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D02p7_0bGNMS3r00
Facebook/Cherry Treesort

So there you have it... at Cherry Treesort, you can sleep 25 feet in the air, high in the trees... or, sleep in a hobbit home under the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zYKM_0bGNMS3r00
Cherry Treesort

Could you ask for anything more fun than the Cherry Treesort? Learn all about the resort from its official website . To book, you’ll need to visit the TREEHOUSES page on the website and then click on BOOK NOW to jump to the individual AirBnB lising for each tree house. At the time of this listing, overnight rates at Cherry Treesort start at $134 and go up from there, since the tree houses each accommodate different amounts of guests.

For the sake of where you might live in North Carolina and how far it is to the Cherry Treesort, here are some travel distances from major cities: Charlotte 40 miles, Salisbury 12 miles, Winston Salem 50 miles, Asheville 130 miles, and Raleigh 140 miles.

And for an awesome attraction to visit while you’re staying at the Cherry Treesort, hop in the car and head to the drive-through animal Safari at Lazy 5 Ranch in Mooresville!

Sleep In The Treetops At Cherry Treesort, A Treehouse Resort In North Carolina

