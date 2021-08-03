Rihanna Went Pantsless on a Bowling Date With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent their Monday night at a bowling alley in New York City, and RiRi showed off her casual summer date style on the streets of Manhattan. The singer wore a white Prada cardigan with a black V-neck tee, no pants, and white heeled sandals. She wore her hair down in waves. Alongside her, Rocky had his own fashion moment, pairing camo shorts with a black sports jacket, red sunglasses, a yellow and white baseball cap, and sneakers with neon green laces.