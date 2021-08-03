Downtown nightclub operators to open new Park Avenue concept

Franklin Street is pleased to welcome an accomplished team of investment sales experts from Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services (TREIS). Led by Adam J. Tiktin, an established leader in the commercial real estate industry for over 20 years, the Miami-based team will partner with Franklin Street’s existing investment sales professionals to create an expanded, dynamic investment sales platform in Florida. The multi-market team will focus on the sale of retail, office, mixed-use and other commercial real estate properties throughout the state. Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services was founded in 2016 and has quickly become a leading commercial real estate investment sales brokerage firm in Florida. Since founding his company, Tiktin and his team closed over $1 billion in commercial real estate sales within just over 400 transactions. He and his team specialize in the sale of shopping centers and office buildings throughout Florida, as well as single-tenant net lease properties nationwide. “The Tiktin team is incredibly accomplished, and together, we look forward to becoming an indomitable force in Florida’s investment sales market,” said Andrew Wright, CEO & Managing Partner of Franklin Street. “As we continue to grow our firm and scope of services, we strive to find leading professionals who not only possess the talent to succeed, but also the integrity, determination and client-first mindset that are so important to who Franklin Street is as a company. Adam and his team exemplify these qualities and we could not be more excited to welcome them.” “This partnership represents an exciting new chapter in my career,” said Tiktin, founder of TREIS, who joins Franklin Street as Managing Director of Investment Sales. “The high level of admiration, respect and trust I have for Greg Matus and Andrew Wright were driving factors that guided TREIS to take this next step. Over the years, I have enjoyed working with and getting to know the Franklin Street team. The resources and expertise they provide will be a huge benefit to my clients. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the management team and helping to grow Franklin Street into the future.” Prior to launching his own firm, Tiktin was the top agent for the Miami office of a national publicly traded brokerage company. He also brings extensive experience in construction, development, finance and accounting, and has previously served as a partner with a regional business brokerage firm based in Ft. Lauderdale. Throughout his career, he has received numerous awards and recognitions, including 12 sales achievement awards and eight national achievement awards. The South Florida Business Journal named Tiktin him a “Power Broker in Commercial Real Estate” and has ranked Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services among the “Top Commercial Brokerages” in the tri-county region several years in a row. “We are honored to have such a reputable and talented team join Franklin Street,” said Greg Matus, Managing Director of Investment Services. “Between Adam and his team’s statewide market knowledge and investment sales expertise and Franklin Street’s full-service platform and in-house support resources, we are confident that this joining of forces will serve as a significant value-add to our combined client base.” Kurt Keaton, President of Real Estate and Management Services, added, “The Tiktin team is an important addition to our firm as we continue to enhance our full-service capabilities across retail, office, industrial, multifamily, mixed-use and healthcare.”