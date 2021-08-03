Cancel
Development of ultra-high-resolution printed electronics using dual surface architectonics

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) National Institute for Materials Science, Japan (NIMS), has developed a dual surface architectonic process which enables to print submicrometer-scale circuit patterns by increasing the chemical polarity of predetermined areas on surface, thereby promoting selective adhesion of metallic nanoparticles to these areas (Small, "Dual Surface Architectonics for Directed Self-Assembly of Ultrahigh-resolution Electronics").

