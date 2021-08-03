2021 Cardinals training camp preview: The inside linebackers

The Arizona Cardinals began their second week of training camp and we have a couple of positions left to look at. Next up are the inside linebackers. We will go over the roster, their 202 stats, the big questions facing the position, the roster battles and the roster outlook.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

and

The players on the roster

There are eight inside linebackers on the roster. However, two were practicing with the safeties in minicamp and OTAs.

Zaven Collins, signed through 2024 with option for 2025

Isaiah Simmons, signed through 2023 with option for 2024

Jordan Hicks, signed through 2022

Jamal Carter, signed through 2021

Donald Rutledge, signed through 2021

Terrance Smith, signed through 2021

Ezekiel Turner, signed through 2021

Tanner Vallejo, signed through 2022

Evan Weaver, signed through 2021

2020 stats

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Collins is a rookie. Weaver spent last season on the practice squad. Rutledge has never played a game in the NFL.

Simmons had 54 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Hicks had 118 tackles and an interception.

Vallejo had 26 tackles and a sack.

Turner had 14 tackles.

Smith had two tackles.

Carter had five tackles.

Questions

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The major questions are about experience and productivity. The Cardinals are going to ride with Collins and Simmons. Simmons had 376 defensive snaps as a rookie, while Collins is a rookie. On a team full of veterans, they are counting on the youth and athletics of both.

Can they be effective and productive? Will they cost the Cardinals any games with their mistakes?

The other question is about Hicks, who requested a trade after he was told he would not be the starter and could not compete for it — it belongs to Collins. Will he be happy in a complementary role? Will the Cardinals trade him before the season?

Position battles

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Hicks is going to battle for a starting role, even though he has been told he won’t have one.

After that, the battles are for at the back of the roster. It is a matter of whether someone like Weaver can find his way onto the roster. It looks tough.

Roster outlook

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks

Assuming Hicks is not traded, he, Collins, Simmons and Vallejo will all be on the roster. Turner will, too, for his play on special teams.

On the bubble

Smith could make it but it will depend on how many they keep at the position.

The rest of the guys are longshots to make the roster.