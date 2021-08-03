Cancel
NFL

‘Greatest Show on Turf’ lands Bruce in HOF, Holt next?

By Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Isaac Bruce would love to see “The Greatest Show on Turf” playing with today’s NFL rules. No head-hunting safeties. No handsy cornerbacks. No limits to what the St. Louis Rams’ offense could do. Bruce says “we’d probably have to call off the dogs.” Bruce will become the fourth member of...

fox2now.com

FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports.

 https://fox2now.com/
State
Ohio State
Person
Torry Holt
#American Football#The St Louis Rams
NFLSalem News Online

Bruce receives HOF honor

Isaac Bruce would love to see “The Greatest Show on Turf” playing with today’s NFL rules. No head-hunting safeties. No handsy cornerbacks. No limits to what the St. Louis Rams’ offense could do. “We’d probably have to call off the dogs,” Bruce said. Bruce will become the fourth member of...
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hall of Fame is calling for former STL Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce

Isaac Bruce was among the original St. Louis Rams, and 13 seasons later, the last Los Angeles Ram left standing. He was the face of a transplanted franchise and took the town by storm in 1995 with a monster season. Years later, the chants of “Bruuuuce!” and the blaring of...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Canton-bound Isaac Bruce is a Hall of Famer both on and off the field

With enshrinement for the Pro Football Hall of Fame set for this weekend, the classes of 2020 and 2021 will finally enter the hallowed walls of Canton’s gridiron mecca. The headliner for both classes will clearly be quarterback Peyton Manning, but one former Ram deserves his time in the spotlight just as much.
NFLsportsmediapass.com

WR Isaac Bruce Talks About HOF Induction

The 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee wide receiver, Isaac Bruce, talked to the media about his recent induction. Bruce played 13 seasons with the St. Louis Rams and 2 years with the San Francisco 49ers. Bruce ended his 13-year career with 91 touchdowns, 15,208 yards, and a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams.
