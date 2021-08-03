Cancel
Shrewsbury, PA

Logan, Monique Danthea - (1 count) Identity Theft and 3 additional charges

 6 days ago

Monique LOGAN of Baltimore, MD was arrested for the 6/22/2021 theft of a wallet and credit cards from a professional building on East Forrest Ave. in Shrewsbury, PA. LOGAN was arrested in Prince George's County, MD on charges of Identify theft, access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property. She was extradited back to Pennsylvania and arraigned. She is currently out on $75,000.00 bail awaiting her preliminary hearing.

