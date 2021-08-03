Nanoparticles could boost cancer immunotherapy

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Cancer immunotherapy stimulates a patient’s own immune system to attack tumor cells. It is often used to treat advanced and drug-resistant tumors and has demonstrated high efficacy in some patients. However, Haas et al. show how resistance to a frontline, molecularly targeted drug in some tumors can make subsequent immunotherapy ineffective—and show how this cross-resistance is potentially reversible. The authors established immunocompetent mouse models of melanoma and treated them with approved mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway inhibitors (MAPKi). After an initial therapeutic response, some tumors developed resistance. The authors then transferred the resistant and sensitive tumor cells separately into treatment-naïve mice and treated the mice with immune checkpoint inhibitors. In contrast to their MAPKi-sensitive counterparts, tumors derived from the MAPKi-resistant cells were also resistant to the immunotherapy and lacked T cell infiltration. Together with therapeutic outcomes in “mixed” tumors in mice (wherein MAPKi-resistant and -sensitive cells made up imbalanced proportions of an implanted tumor), these data suggested a tumor-derived mechanism of immune evasion. Subsequent molecular and coculture analyses revealed that MAPKi-resistant tumors suppressed the activity of dendritic cells (DCs), a type of cell that is critical to T cell activation in response to various immunotherapeutics. Simulating DC maturation through poly(I:C) injection induced the activation and tumor infiltration of T cells and restored tumor sensitivity to anti-checkpoint immunotherapeutics in mice. Notably, simultaneously inducing DC proliferation (by FLT3L expression) with their maturation promoted antitumor immune memory. These observations were confirmed in a second, colon cancer model of acquired MAPKi resistance, wherein additional DC stimulation with focal radiotherapy restored immunotherapeutic sensitivity. The findings reveal a mechanism of treatment-induced cross-resistance to immunotherapy and, critically, ways to revert it. Notably, immunotherapy resistance and T cell exclusion in MAPKi-refractive tumors from patients suggest that such approaches might improve the clinical success of cancer immunotherapy.