Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Nanoparticles could boost cancer immunotherapy

nanowerk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Boosting function of natural killer cells with magnetic nanoparticles could make cancer immunotherapy more efficient, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in ACS Nano ("Magneto-Activation and Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Natural Killer Cells Labeled with Magnetic Nanocomplexes for the Treatment of Solid Tumors"). This method could unlock...

www.nanowerk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Nanoparticles#Cancer Research#Cancer Immunotherapy#Northwestern Medicine#Acs Nano#Nk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Medical Sciencescitechdaily.com

Chemists Find an Effective Remedy for “Aged” Brain Diseases Such As Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Scientists obtained substances that provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. New molecules of pyrrolyl-...
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Real-world outcomes of immunotherapy

This study states that First-line (1L) immunotherapy (I-O) has improved outcomes in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in clinical trials and is now routinely used alone or combined with chemotherapy. Although efficacy and safety of I-O therapies have been established in clinical trials, little is known about their performance and long-term efficacy in the real-world setting. We aimed to characterize real-world outcomes for patients with advanced NSCLC treated with 1L I-O therapy in the United States. Patients aged ≥18 years with confirmed advanced (stage III–IV) NSCLC who received either 1L I-O monotherapy or single-agent I-O combined with chemotherapy on or after January 1, 2016 were identified from the Flatiron Health database. Primary objectives were to examine overall survival (OS) and real-world progression-free survival. Index date was defined as date of 1L treatment initiation; data cut-off date was June 30, 2020. Among 4271 patients receiving I-O plus chemotherapy, median OS was 10.6 (95 % confidence interval [CI], 9.3–11.8) months in patients with squamous NSCLC (n=814) and 12.0 (95 % CI, 11.3–12.8) months in those with non-squamous disease (n=3457). Regardless of histology, patients with high (≥50 %) tumor programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression demonstrated longer median OS vs those with low expression.
CancerInvestorPlace

TYME Stock: The Cancer Treatment News That’s Boosting Tyme Today

While the focus for most of last week and today has been centered around cryptocurrency and public offerings, biotech companies have been quietly making a killing. New deals, patents, expansions and clinical trial results have been pushing a great deal of medical stocks upward at impressive rates. Joining the ranks of big gainers today is Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME). Thanks to the announcement of a patent approval, TYME stock is soaring quite high.
CancerNewswise

Could Powerful Ovarian Cancer Treatments Benefit More Patients?

Newswise — WEHI researchers have made a discovery that could help more Australian women with ovarian cancer gain access to game-changing cancer treatments called PARP inhibitors. The research team found tumours from some ovarian cancer patients had changes that silenced a gene involved in DNA repair and showed that this...
CancerScience Now

A lifeline for immunotherapy

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Cancer immunotherapy stimulates a patient’s own immune system to attack tumor cells. It is often used to treat advanced and drug-resistant tumors and has demonstrated high efficacy in some patients. However, Haas et al. show how resistance to a frontline, molecularly targeted drug in some tumors can make subsequent immunotherapy ineffective—and show how this cross-resistance is potentially reversible. The authors established immunocompetent mouse models of melanoma and treated them with approved mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway inhibitors (MAPKi). After an initial therapeutic response, some tumors developed resistance. The authors then transferred the resistant and sensitive tumor cells separately into treatment-naïve mice and treated the mice with immune checkpoint inhibitors. In contrast to their MAPKi-sensitive counterparts, tumors derived from the MAPKi-resistant cells were also resistant to the immunotherapy and lacked T cell infiltration. Together with therapeutic outcomes in “mixed” tumors in mice (wherein MAPKi-resistant and -sensitive cells made up imbalanced proportions of an implanted tumor), these data suggested a tumor-derived mechanism of immune evasion. Subsequent molecular and coculture analyses revealed that MAPKi-resistant tumors suppressed the activity of dendritic cells (DCs), a type of cell that is critical to T cell activation in response to various immunotherapeutics. Simulating DC maturation through poly(I:C) injection induced the activation and tumor infiltration of T cells and restored tumor sensitivity to anti-checkpoint immunotherapeutics in mice. Notably, simultaneously inducing DC proliferation (by FLT3L expression) with their maturation promoted antitumor immune memory. These observations were confirmed in a second, colon cancer model of acquired MAPKi resistance, wherein additional DC stimulation with focal radiotherapy restored immunotherapeutic sensitivity. The findings reveal a mechanism of treatment-induced cross-resistance to immunotherapy and, critically, ways to revert it. Notably, immunotherapy resistance and T cell exclusion in MAPKi-refractive tumors from patients suggest that such approaches might improve the clinical success of cancer immunotherapy.
CancerNewswise

How a Microscopic Fungus Could Lead to a Breakthrough in Oral Cancer Research

Newswise — Microscopic fungus may have more to do with oral cancer and aging than first thought, according to new research from Case Western Reserve University. Researchers from the School of Dental Medicine, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center and School of Medicine are hoping a new study could lead to a medical breakthrough in understanding certain types of oral cancer.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Cetylpyridinium chloride-containing mouthwashes shown to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in oral cavity

A team of international scientists has recently demonstrated the usefulness of cetylpyridinium chloride-containing mouthwashes in inhibiting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and reducing the risk of viral transmission. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server. Background. Due to the presence of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2)...
CancerScience Daily

Advanced bladder cancers respond to immunotherapy regardless of gene mutation status

A new study has demonstrated that patients with advanced bladder cancers whose tumors have a mutated FGFR3 gene respond to immunotherapy treatment in a manner that is similar to patients without that mutation, a discovery that runs counter to previous assumptions. This research, led by scientists at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, has important implications for patients who have not been offered immunotherapy because of their genetic profiles.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

DNA Tags Could Help To Assess Cancer Treatment Effects

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed into the blood was discovered in the late 1940s but with rapid advances in genomics and computational analytics in just the past few years, researchers at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center now believe that studying tags, or modifications to this type of DNA, may lead to a better understanding of how to assess, and possibly modulate, treatment approaches for cancer and other diseases. Their perspective, drawn from a review of studies to date, appears July 27 in Frontiers in Genetics.
Cancerpharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Researchers develop novel therapy that could be effective in many cancers

Reporter: Danielle Smolyar, Research Assistant 3 – Text Analysis for 2.0 LPBI Group’s TNS #1 – 2020/2021 Academic Internship in Medical Text Analysis (MTA) Recently, researchers at Mount Sinai Were able to develop a therapeutic agent that shows high levels of effectiveness in Vitro disrupting a biological pathway that allow cancer to survive. This finding is according to a paper which was published in Cancer Discovery, which is a Journal of the American Association of cancer research in July.
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: Targeting public neoantigens for cancer immunotherapy

Correction to: Nature Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/s43018-021-00210-y, published online 17 May 2021. In the version of this article initially published, the seventh label along the vertical axis of Fig. 3 (IDH1 p.Arg132Cys) was incorrect, and ten labels (TCGA project names) along the horizontal axis of Fig. 3 were not in the correct order. The correct label along the vertical axis is ‘KRAS p.Gly12Cys’, and the correct order for labels along the horizontal axis is now provided. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
CancerNature.com

MyD88-dependent BCG immunotherapy reduces tumor and regulates tumor microenvironment in bladder cancer murine model

Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) is the only FDA approved first line therapy for patients with nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer. The purpose of this study is to better understand the role of innate immune pathways involved in BCG immunotherapy against murine bladder tumor. We first characterized the immunological profile induced by the MB49 mouse urothelial carcinoma cell line. MB49 cells were not able to activate an inflammatory response (TNF-α, IL-6, CXCL-10 or IFN-β) after the stimulus with different agonists or BCG infection, unlike macrophages. Although MB49 cells are not able to induce an efficient immune response, BCG treatment could activate other cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME). We evaluated BCG intratumoral treatment in animals deficient for different innate immune molecules (STING−/−, cGAS−/−, TLR2−/−, TLR3−/−, TLR4−/−, TLR7−/−, TLR9−/−, TLR3/7/9−/−, MyD88−/−, IL-1R−/−, Caspase1/11−/−, Gasdermin-D−/− and IFNAR−/−) using the MB49 subcutaneous mouse model. Only MyD88−/− partially responded to BCG treatment compared to wild type (WT) mice, suggesting a role played by this adaptor molecule. Additionally, BCG intratumoral treatment regulates cellular infiltrate in TME with an increase of inflammatory macrophages, neutrophils and CD8+ T lymphocytes, suggesting an immune response activation that favors tumor remission in WT mice but not in MyD88−/−. The experiments using MB49 cells infected with BCG and co-cultured with macrophages also demonstrated that MyD88 is essential for an efficient immune response. Our data suggests that BCG immunotherapy depends partially on the MyD88-related innate immune pathway.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Tracking the movement of a single nanoparticle

(Nanowerk News) Based on the principle of interaction between matter and light, a new method has been developed to track and observe the Brownian motion of fast-moving nanometer-sized molecules, and measure the different fluorescence signals of each biological nanoparticle. The nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) system is the most commonly used...
CancerNews-Medical.net

New discovery could pave the way towards therapeutic treatments for many cancers

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre researchers have made new findings which provide a broader understanding of how dormant hematopoietic stem cells are activated and could pave the way towards therapeutic treatments for a number of cancers. The team has made the discovery by performing a deep mechanistic study of lysosomes, which...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Board Recommends Continued Dosing of Patients in Phase 2 Study of Immunotherapy for Advanced Ovarian Cancer

The OVATION 2 study combines GEN-1 with standard-of-care neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) in patients newly diagnosed with stage 3 and 4 ovarian cancer. The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has universally recommended the continuation of the phase 1 and 2 OVATION 2 study following a pre-planned interim safety review of 55 patients with advanced (stage 3 or 4) ovarian cancer treated with a dose of 100 mg/m2 of GEN-1, an IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy. Further, they determined that safety is satisfactory with an acceptable risk and benefit, with patients tolerating up to 17 doses of GEN-1 during a course of treatment that lasts up to 6 months, according to a press release.
ChemistryGenetic Engineering News

Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Flow Cytometry

Bio-Rad announced three new StarBright Violet Dyes for flow cytometry: StarBright Violet 570, StarBright Violet 670, and StarBright Violet 710. According to the company, the dyes have been designed to improve brightness and excitation and emission spectra for use in multicolor flow cytometry panels. The line of StarBright dyes was made to provide researchers with a range of fluorescent nanoparticles conjugated to highly cited validated flow antibodies. The dyes are compatible with new and existing protocols for use in multiplex panels. In addition, the company claims they are resistant to photobleaching and stable with a minimal lot-to-lot variation.
CancerTimes Union

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Publishes Clinical Practice Guideline on Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Urothelial Cancer

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), the world’s leading member-driven organization dedicated to cancer immunotherapy, has published a clinical practice guideline (CPG) to help clinicians use immunotherapy to improve their care of patients with urothelial cancer (a term that encompasses cancers of the bladder, urethra, and upper urinary tract).

Comments / 0

Community Policy