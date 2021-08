ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE)- PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the person who ran over a family of five geese on Friday. The geese were trying to cross Route 123 in Attleboro at around 4:15 p.m., when the driver of a gray truck grew impatient and stepped on the gas, running all five of them over, witnesses said.