DAR history contests looking for entries from students in grades 5-12
The John Alden Chapter, NSDAR (National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution), is currently sponsoring two American history essay contests. The deadline is Oct. 3. Students in grades 5-12 in Midland and Gladwin counties are all eligible. Students attending a public, private or parochial school, and those who are home schooled all qualify. This contest is conducted without regard to race, religion, gender or national origin.www.bigrapidsnews.com
Comments / 0