Two restaurants on Pittsburgh's North Side requiring proof of vaccination
Starting Aug. 4, two restaurants on Pittsburgh's North Side will require proof of full vaccination and identification for service. According to a post on social media, both Leo. a public house and Lola Bistro are requiring proof of vaccination and matching identification for service. The post says this policy will start Aug. 4. Both restaurants are owned and operated by chef/owner Michael Barnhouse and his wife Yelena. Barnhouse says that proof of vaccination is only required for dine-in service, not take out.www.pghcitypaper.com
