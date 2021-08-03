Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Two restaurants on Pittsburgh's North Side requiring proof of vaccination

By Ryan Deto
pghcitypaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Aug. 4, two restaurants on Pittsburgh's North Side will require proof of full vaccination and identification for service. According to a post on social media, both Leo. a public house and Lola Bistro are requiring proof of vaccination and matching identification for service. The post says this policy will start Aug. 4. Both restaurants are owned and operated by chef/owner Michael Barnhouse and his wife Yelena. Barnhouse says that proof of vaccination is only required for dine-in service, not take out.

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Vaccines
Allegheny County, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Allegheny County, PA
Vaccines
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Allegheny County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Vaccinations#Vegan#Food Drink#Cdc#Airbnb#Apteka#Eastern European#Covid#Giant Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."

Comments / 1

Community Policy