Refugees at the border: A certain desperation

Living in beauteous and bountiful Sonoma County, the thought of a mother throwing her child over a border fence has occupied a corner of my mind for weeks. We become inured to border conditions. Yet the migration North continues with perhaps 1 million immigrants camped on the Southern border today. The camps grow, move around but the people are still there. The Texas Tribune reports that the number of people apprehended by the Border Patrol is dramatically increasing. The pressures are building once again. CNN projects we are on track “to encounter” over 2 million migrants at the border in 2021.