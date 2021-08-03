Cancel
Delta College to unveil new sculpture at Downtown Saginaw Center

By The Midland Daily News
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta College will celebrate the addition of a new outdoor sculpture to the Downtown Saginaw Center during a formal dedication event on Thursday. The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at 319 East Genesee St., with remarks beginning at 4:30 p.m. Comments will be made by retiring President Dr. Jean Goodnow, incoming President Dr. Michael Gavin, the artist, Ken Newman, and others. The event is RSVP only; members from the media are invited to attend.

