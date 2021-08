PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call it a bit of a transition year for the Vernon football team. Gerald Tranquille dealing with a younger core group of Yellow Jackets as he heads into his fifth season at the helm of the program. All but the first of those seasons the team posting a winning mark. The Jackets coming off a 6-3 season that, like every program around, was affected by the pandemic in a big way. This time around, a full spring season, a full summer workout schedule behind them. And all that rather important given the numbers involved, and what’s been lost from last year!