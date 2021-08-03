Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

McDonald's PlayStation 5 Controller Is A Masterwork That Will Likely Never Happen

By Andrew Reiner
Game Informer Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery once in a while, we are greeted by a work of art that steals our breath away, and on rarer occasions, makes us incredibly hungry. The controller pictured above checks both of those boxes for me. McDonald's Australia prototyped this mouth-watering PlayStation 5 controller and intended to give away...

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Controller#Sony Playstation#Playstation 5#Controllers#Mcdonald#Ign#Press Start
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Burger King
Related
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

No one seemed to notice when Xbox’s CEO dropped hints about the release of ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’.

No one seemed to notice when Xbox’s CEO dropped hints about the release of ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’. Bethesda Softworks, an American video game developer and publisher, revealed “The Elder Scrolls 6” almost three years ago but did not provide a release date. However, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer just leaked additional information about the game’s release date, and it appears that no one noticed until now.
RestaurantsThe Drum

McDonald's: MyMcDonald's Rewards

McDonald's' latest marketing campaign is pushing its first-ever loyalty program – MyMcDonald’s Rewards – on the heels of its nationwide launch earlier this month. In a unique approach for the brand that’s built around changing and rewarding customer behavior, McDonald's is putting loyal fans at the center of the strategy – creating a more personalized experience end to end.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

A Seriously Rare Kirby E-Reader Card from E3 2002 Has Sold on ebay for $10,000

It would seem that rare and mint condition Nintendo video game products have been making a killing as of late. I recently wrote about a copy of Super Mario for the Nintendo 64 that broke the record for the highest-selling video game of all time, selling for an insane $1.5 million on Heritage Auctions. Even before that, there have been some crazily high-selling game titles. A copy of The Legend of Zelda for the NES from 1987 held the record before it was taken by Mario, selling for $870,000, and before that, the record was $660,000 for an NES Super Mario Bros cartridge. We’re not talking about those levels of cash in today’s blog, but it’s still a scarce, mint condition item that sold for a crazy amount of money. The item in question is a Kirby e-Reader card; a promotional item handed out almost twenty years ago at E3 2002.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5: New version of PlayStation 5 appears in Japan – and it is inexplicably lighter

A new version of the PS5 has appeared – and it is inexplicably lighter.The console has been released in Japan and is almost identical to the previous version, apart from having lost 300 grams or 0.66 pounds from its weight.The new console weighs 3.6kg, compared with 3.9kg from the previous digital edition, according to a user manual posted to the Sony website and noted by PSU.Everything – including the size of the console – is unchanged, and it adds no new features or other changes.The only obvious alteration from the normal version of the console is a change to the vertical stand,...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Call of Duty 2021 will probably be revealed via Warzone event

Traditionally, a brand new Call of Duty title is expected to launch each year and in 2021 is no different. Activision are yet to confirm the existence of this year's Call of Duty but the official announcement should be dropping in the coming months. Tom Henderson, a well-known industry insider...
Video Gamespsu.com

Rumour: Something Is Happening With PlayStation Home…

Remember PlayStation Home? If you don’t, then you’re probably not alone, since many people within the PlayStation ecosystem nowadays may not have even played it or had the chance to when it was alive and running back in the days of the PS3, though it seems like something could be happening with PlayStation Home, all these years later.
RetailHot Hardware

Revised PlayStation 5 Surfaces But No Need To Panic If You Already Bought One

Could you imagine finally getting your hands on one of the hottest selling consoles that is incredibly difficult to find in stock, only for the manufacturer to release a revised version shortly after? That would stink for sure. It also just happened, with a revised version of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition popping up online. Good news though—if you already purchased a PS5, there's no need to have buyer's remorse.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Sifu Could Finally Sell Me On The PS5’s DualSense Controller

For someone who has changed their Twitter bio to say “Sifu stan account”, there’s been a considerable lack of Sifu discussion on my behalf at Cultured Vultures, so let’s change that. After being a huge fan of Sloclap’s martial arts infused, sort of Soulslike (Souls-kinda is my genre term pitch) Absolver, Sifu promises an action movie inspired epic, with plenty to enjoy for players who love martial arts in both gaming and cinema.
Tennispureplaystation.com

August 2021 PS Plus Games Leaked on PlayStation Website

PlayStation’s own website has leaked what PS Plus games will be available for subscribers in August. The official PlayStation site has revealed what games will be offered as freebies to PS Plus subscribers in August. Whoops. Normally, we get such announcements on the official PlayStation Blog with a bit of...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Lost in Random release date set for September, card mechanic revealed

Today at EA Play Live 2021, Electronic Arts and developer Zoink announced a September 10, 2021 release date for action adventure Lost in Random on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, in addition to revealing a previously unseen card combat mechanic that works in tandem with dice rolls. Creative Director Olov Redmalm shared details, saying cards can be selected during combat to unleash new powers and abilities like explosive dice, which turns anthropomorphic dice companion Dicey into a ticking time bomb. Alternatively, you can summon a giant hammer and the super strength to use it. Then there’s Uma’s Blessing, which provides a bubble shield. There are a lot of different powers at your disposal, even including traps. Rolling dice freezes time and allows you to use these cards with different effects.
Video GamesComicBook

God of War Player Discovers Mysterious Location Nobody Has Ever Seen

A God of War player over on Reddit has discovered a mysterious location nobody has ever seen in the PS4 game. The 2018 reboot of God of War is a lot of things -- including an incredible game -- but it's not exactly mysterious. This isn't to say there isn't a mystery to it, its narrative, and characters, but it means there's not a lot of mysteries to crack or things to discover. However, there is one mystery that players can't seem to solve.
RetailRegister Citizen

The PS5 Is Finally Restocked: Here's Where and How to Buy One Before It Sells Out

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After two weeks without the Playstation 5, GameStop and Walmart have finally restocked...
Video GamesCNET

Untitled Goose Game is 50% off at the PlayStation Store today

In a quiet village full of people just trying to make it through a normal day in peace, you are an agent of chaos. Your entire purpose is to mess things up, steal things and knock things over. You are a terrible goose, and this is Untitled Goose Game. It's hilarious, and now that the price has dropped to $10 there's no excuse left for why you haven't added this title to your library.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Warzone players are using the Red Doors to turn invisible

Call of Duty: Warzone's new invisibility glitch is thanks to the notorious Red Doors. Yesterday on July 18, PC Gamer first noted the video just below. In the video itself, the player delves into detail surrounding the latest invisibility glitch to hit Call of Duty: Warzone, and explains how anyone can pull off the glitch and take advantage of the invisibility by interacting with any one of the Red Doors scattered around the battle royale map.

Comments / 0

Community Policy