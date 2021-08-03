McDonald's PlayStation 5 Controller Is A Masterwork That Will Likely Never Happen

It would seem that rare and mint condition Nintendo video game products have been making a killing as of late. I recently wrote about a copy of Super Mario for the Nintendo 64 that broke the record for the highest-selling video game of all time, selling for an insane $1.5 million on Heritage Auctions. Even before that, there have been some crazily high-selling game titles. A copy of The Legend of Zelda for the NES from 1987 held the record before it was taken by Mario, selling for $870,000, and before that, the record was $660,000 for an NES Super Mario Bros cartridge. We’re not talking about those levels of cash in today’s blog, but it’s still a scarce, mint condition item that sold for a crazy amount of money. The item in question is a Kirby e-Reader card; a promotional item handed out almost twenty years ago at E3 2002.