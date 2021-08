TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patty Dick was in sixth grade when she noticed the boys got to play basketball at lunchtime. “And I wondered why girls didn’t get to play,” she remembers. “So I went to our principal and asked him why girls didn’t get to play. He said, ‘Well, you can play. You organize it, and you can play during lunchtime.’ And I thought at that time, ‘Wow, that was easy.’”