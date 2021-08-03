Cancel
Business

Hit with #MeToo revolt, Blizzard Entertainment chief is out

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of Activision’s Blizzard Entertainment is stepping down weeks after the maker of video games like “World of Warcraft” and “Call of Duty,” was hit with a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit in California as well as backlash from employees over their work environment. The state sued Activision Blizzard...

Related
Businessmmorpg.com

Here's What's Happened With the Activision Blizzard Lawsuit (So Far)

Ever since the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging sexual harassment and discrimination was filed on July 22, it’s safe to say several developments have occurred. To help you (and us) keep track of what’s happened (so far), we’ve compiled a list of events below. Keep in mind, while we may...
BusinessPosted by
PC Gamer

Defensive Activision Blizzard executive deletes her Twitter account

Activision Blizzard chief compliance officer Frances Townsend, who earned the ire of Activision employees and fans with her defensive response to a lawsuit alleging widespread sexual harassment and a "frat boy" culture at the company, has deleted her Twitter account. Townsend pulled the plug after retweeting last week an Atlantic article on "the problem with whistleblowing," which sparked an immediate and furious backlash.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Activision Blizzard fallout intensifies even as it beats on earnings

The company now faces sponsor withdrawals, an investor class-action lawsuit, further resignations and increased pressure from workers. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings report beat Wall Street expectations even as the company continues to suffer the seismic consequences of its harassment and discrimination lawsuit. The gaming company reported $1.92bn in net bookings...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Activision Blizzard sees mobile boom as King and Call of Duty hit record sales

Activision Blizzard has recorded record sales thanks to Call of Duty: Mobile and ongoing mobile game franchises from King. This was confirmed via the company's financial results for the three months ended March 30th, 2021, where revenues came in at $2.3 billion. This represented a 19 per cent year-on-year increase, with 88 per cent being generated by digital downloads and distribution. Activision Blizzard earned $1.12 per share, compared to $0.75 per share 12 months ago.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Good afternoon, and welcome to the Activision Blizzard second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Hickey, senior vice president of investor relations. Please go ahead. Chris Hickey -- Senior...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Activision Blizzard executive exits following sexism row

Activision Blizzard unveiled a management shakeup Tuesday following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging the "Call of Duty" game giant enabled toxic workplace conditions and discriminated against women. The head of the Blizzard Entertainment unit, J. Allen Brack, is leaving "to pursue new opportunities," the company said in a statement, and will be replaced by company veterans Jen Oneal and  Mike Ybarra. "With their many years of industry experience and deep commitment to integrity and inclusivity, I am certain Jen and Mike will lead Blizzard with care, compassion and a dedication to excellence," chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said. The shakeup comes a week after workers walked out to protest sexism and harassment as a call went out online to boycott hit titles such as "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush".
BusinessNME

Blizzard’s head of HR is latest to leave the company amid lawsuit

Another senior figure has left Blizzard Entertainment following the ongoing lawsuit and allegations on abuse and sexual harassment that has rocked the company in recent weeks. As reported in Bloomberg, an Activision Blizzard spokesperson has confirmed that Jesse Meschuk, formerly Blizzard’s senior vice president of HR, is “no longer with the company”.
Businesschatsports.com

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack steps down

Activision Blizzard has announced a major leadership change as the company’s President J. Allen Brack steps down from his role. Brack will be replaced by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, who will act as Co-leaders for Blizzard going forward. The announcement comes amidst a widespread backlash against the gaming conglomerate...
Labor Issuesstevivor.com

Activision Blizzard employees reject auditor appointed by CEO

Activision Blizzard employees have formed a coalition called the ABK Workers Alliance and have written an open letter to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick rejecting the law firm selected as a third-party auditor in the wake of a wave of harrassment allegations faced by the company. The ABK Workers Alliance...
Businesssiliconangle.com

After staff walkout, Activision President and HR boss step down

Following protests last week over sexual harassment claims, today Activision Blizzard Inc.’s President left the company, followed by the head of human resources. The walkout last week came after the game publishing giant was sued by the state of California for allowing a culture of sexual harassment to permeate the company. Prior to that, a number of employees had said that Activision fosters a “frat boy” culture in a company where the vast majority of staff are men.
FIFAPosted by
GamesRadar+

Activision Blizzard investor lawsuit emerges as shareholder sues

An Activision Blizzard investor lawsuit has emerged in the wake of the recent case against the company. Following the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing's Activision Blizzard Lawsuit, a company shareholder has now launched a potential class action lawsuit that is seeking damages for a "precipitous decline in the market value" due to Activision Blizzard hiding details of the investigation into the company from shareholders.
Businesswegotthiscovered.com

Blizzard President Steps Down In Light Of Lawsuit And Workplace Protests

Blizzard Entertainment announced that J. Allen Brack would be stepping down as president of the company in a statement on their website. He is to be replaced by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra who will “co-lead Blizzard moving forward.” This comes in light of the recent lawsuit from the State of California brought forth on July 20th which mentioned Mr. Brack as an executive who didn’t take “effective remedial measures” when issues involving discrimination of sexual harassment were brought to him.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Activision Blizzard says people will be “held accountable” for harassment lawsuits

Activision Blizzard held its quarterly meeting with shareholders this Tuesday afternoon to take stock of the company’s financial results. Aspects that have remained this time in the background after the scandal that surrounds the North American firm for accusations of sexual and labor harassment. With more than 2,000 employees rallying...

