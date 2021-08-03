Hit with #MeToo revolt, Blizzard Entertainment chief is out

Activision Blizzard unveiled a management shakeup Tuesday following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging the "Call of Duty" game giant enabled toxic workplace conditions and discriminated against women. The head of the Blizzard Entertainment unit, J. Allen Brack, is leaving "to pursue new opportunities," the company said in a statement, and will be replaced by company veterans Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra. "With their many years of industry experience and deep commitment to integrity and inclusivity, I am certain Jen and Mike will lead Blizzard with care, compassion and a dedication to excellence," chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said. The shakeup comes a week after workers walked out to protest sexism and harassment as a call went out online to boycott hit titles such as "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush".