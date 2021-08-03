Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ty Segall Surprise Releases First New Album Since 2019

By Daniel Kohn
Spin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurprise! The prolific Ty Segall has been going non-stop for a while but hadn’t released a proper album of solo songs since 2019. Until now. This morning, Segall unveiled Harmonizer, a 10-song collection that is on streaming services now and will be out physically in October. Harmonizer was co-produced by...

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Segall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmonizer Studios#The Freedom Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicRocky Mount Telegram

Singer-songwriter releases new single

Teen singer, songwriter and producer Max LaMont recently debuted his long-awaited first solo single, “Another Love,” on all major streaming platforms. LaMont, who previously released the album “Flight” as part of the pop duo Neverlanding, sees the release of this single as a “bold step” and the beginning of a new chapter in his life and adult musical journey.
Musicq104kc.com

Scotty McCreery to release new album ‘Same Truck’

Following the positive fan reaction to his new song “Why You Gotta Be Like That”, Scotty decided to move up the album announcement, saying, “It’s gratifying to learn that my fans are so excited about my upcoming new album that they sought out pre-order information before it was ready to be announced….and got it. Thanks to Triple Tigers and the retailers for coming together quickly so we could make this official album announcement. I can’t wait to share this music with everyone.”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Joe Bonamassa releases ‘Notches’ from forthcoming studio album

Blues rock artist Joe Bonamassa is back with a new single from his highly anticipated upcoming album, due out later this year. “Notches” exemplifies the unwavering journey Bonamassa has experienced while taking the road less traveled, ultimately leading him to find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in knowledge earned, his new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. The first single arrives today as a foot-stomping, fist-pounding dose of rock mastermind that pays homage to the artist’s resilient history, with an eye on the future as he continues to bend genres, break down walls and defy the odds of the music industry.
MusicVulture

The War on Drugs Offer ‘Living Proof’ of New Music, Announce Album

Bruce Springsteen is in the news and we’re all continuing to struggle to navigate a changed world — what better time for the War on Drugs to return? The preeminent indie rockers are back, announcing their fifth studio album and first in four years, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, out October 29. Opening track “Living Proof” is the first offering from the record, one of the sparsest tracks ever from a band known for impressive, sweeping synthesizer work. This song almost feels acoustic, save for some flickers of electric guitar, instead grounded by bandleader Adam Granduciel’s wandering, contemplative lyrics. According to a press release, the song came out of a rare live jam session between the band’s full six-piece lineup, at Los Angeles’s Electro-Vox Recording Studios in May 2019. Emmett Malloy’s music video took place around another historic California studio, Stinson Beach’s Panoramic, with Granduciel wandering around nearby beaches, forests, and fields.
Musicloudersound.com

Thrice announce new album Horizons/East and share hypnotic new single Scavengers

Thrice have announced the arrival of their 11th studio album, Horizons/East, set for release September 17 via Epitaph Records. Mixed by Scott Evans, Horizons/East – described in a press release as a "soundtrack for deeper dreaming" – follows 2018's Palms, and was recorded and self-produced by the band at their own New Grass Studio.
Musicuncrazed.com

Khalid Releases New Song ‘The New Normal’ Ahead Of Upcoming Album

Khalid has announced his third album, Everything Is Changing, two years after his last album, Free Spirit. The 23-year-old singer has released a new single, The New Normal on all streaming platforms.He also released a video for the song. Khalid has made appearances on singles from different artists this year...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Tamarisk to release new album Suspended Animation

Essex based prog rock band Tamarisk have announced that they will release their new album, Suspended Animation, on October 21. It will be the first new material from the band since 2018's Breaking The Chains album. The new album sees singer Andy Grant joined again by original keyboard player Steve...
Rock MusicKerrang

MØL announce new album Diorama and release first track, Photophobic

Denmark’s MØL have finally announced the release of their new album. Diorama, the follow-up to 2018’s brilliant Jord debut, will come out on November 5 via Nuclear Blast, and you can check out the video for the first track lifted from it, Photophobic, now. “Photophobic is centred around denial and...
Musicowensbororadio.com

Buckcherry Releases Third Video From New Album

Buckcherry have released the video for “Wasting No More Time,” the third video from their Hellbound album. The clip was shot at Nelson's Landing, a legendary ghost town 45 minutes from Las Vegas. Hellbound was released on June 25th. It's the follow-up to their Warpaint album, which was released in...
Musicmetalinjection

POPPY Releases "Flux", Announces New Album For September

Poppy, fresh off releasing her new EAT EP and Jack Off Jill cover, is now streaming a new song called "Flux". The song is off an album of the same name due out September 24, which you can pre-order here. No word on what Poppy's touring plans are right now...
Theater & Dancethis song is sick

Mindchatter Releases Hypnotic Alt-Dance Single “Here I Go Again”

Mindchatter is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer based in NYC who is known for his genre defying productions infused with elements of electronic, indie, singer-songwriter, and hip hop. After a breakout 2020 where he delivered his debut album, Imaginary Audience, the rising producer is ready to release his latest single, “Here I Go Again.”
Musichypebeast.com

Isaiah Rashad Releases First Album in Five Years, 'The House Is Burning'

Isaiah Rashad has officially returned with the release of newest studio album, The House Is Burning. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 16-track project is produced by Kenny Beats and includes a wide range of guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert on “From The Garden,” Duke Deuce on “Lay Wit Ya,” Smino on “Claymore,” Amindi on “All Herb,” Jay Rock and Jay Worthy on “True Story,” Doechii and Kal Manx on “Wat U Sed,” YGTUT on “Chad” and 6LACK and fellow TDE signee SZA on “Score.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Ty Segall Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Taste”. Unanimously, the music press loves Ty Segall, and writes about him with frequent admiration. It is difficult to say anything new about Segall and his relentless crew after 11 years of enjoyable rock ‘n’ roll releases (too many to count, really). More.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

THULCANDRA (OBSCURA) Recording First New Album Since 2015

Thulcandra is currently working with producer Dan Swanö (Dissection, Bloodbath, Opeth) on their first new album since Ascension Lost in 2015. "For the very first time we collaborate with Swedish legend Dan Swanö at renowned Unisound Studio to capture a certain feel and sound you will recognize in a heartbeat," said guitarist and vocalist Steffen Kummerer. "Our fourth album contains more twin guitars, blast beats, and twists in arrangements than ever, so watch out for upcoming studio footage, music videos, and, most important. Don’t miss our festival shows in 2021!"
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

28 New Songs Out Today

LYRA PRAMUK - "WITNESS" (ft. COLIN SELF) (SELFLESS REWORK) Lyra Pramuk has shared another song from her upcoming Fountain remix album, a stirring new version of "Witness" with Colin Self. -- MACHINEDRUM - "ONLY ONE" (ft. ANGELICA BESS) Electronic wiz Machinedrum releases his new EP Psyconia on September 10 via...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Drumwise Releases Album "Reflection Riddim"

With over a decade of experience working various Reggae acts, musician/producer Drumwise a.k.a Calvin Canha announces his debut album “Reflection Riddim” out now and available everywhere you stream music, via Greenstone and his newly created Drumwise label. Produced entirely by Calvin Canha, “Reflection Riddim” celebrates the traditional Jamaican juggling culture and features powerhouse reggae artists Peetah Morgan, Jemere Morgan, Through The Roots, The Steppas, Fiji, Siaosi, Gavinchi Brown and more. Stream & Download: https://moremusic.at/ReflectionRiddim.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Sammy Johnson releases new ‘Acoustic Sessions’ album and Concert Video

New Zealand singer-songwriter Sammy Johnson has released his brand new ‘Acoustic Sessions’ album via tastemaker label Mensch House Records across all digital platforms. ‘Acoustic Sessions’ sees a more stripped-down Sammy Johnson with a collection of entirely acoustic songs that digs deep through his catalog to compile a series of fan favorites.

Comments / 0

Community Policy