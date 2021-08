The Indianapolis City-County Council voted Monday night to approve over $3 million for violence prevention investments. According to a city news release, the fiscal ordinance includes more than $1.5 million towards improving the efficiency of IMPD’s response to potential violent crime through investments in technology and data analysis. With the help of the Information Services Agency (ISA), situational awareness software will bring together information that is currently siloed, allowing IMPD to map priority locations at a micro level, down to specific blocks or properties.