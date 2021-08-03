Cancel
Tennis

Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, and Me

By Reviewed by Chloe Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsaka asked for boundaries related to time and privacy in regards to mental health. Biles asked for boundaries related to her body and wellbeing. Osaka and Biles show that everyone has physical and emotional needs as well as limitations, and that setting limits is often met with pushback. Having professional...

GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Japanese unhappy with Naomi Osaka, but they are wrong

After the defeat against Marketa Vondrousova in the women's singles tournament in Tokyo 2021, many Japanese journalists claimed on live TV or in their print and online newspapers, that Naomi Osaka is not a real Japanese, and that she ignores what a Shokunin is: the dedication of the Japanese for the work.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
Celebritiesthecheyennepost.com

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
SportsPosted by
WGAU

Naomi Osaka wins in debut at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — (AP) — Naomi Osaka is back and still winning. The Japanese superstar who lit the Olympic cauldron defeated 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday in her first match in nearly two months. Osaka hadn't played since she withdrew from the French Open in May to...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and the quiet revolution of athletes addressing the pressures of performing and struggles with mental health

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Is sports changing to accommodate athletes’ concerns over their mental health?. When Naomi Osaka announced in June she would take a break and miss Wimbledon, she caused quite the stir. On Tuesday, world champion gymnast Simone Biles stunned the world of sports by announcing she would not compete in the team finals and now says she’ll miss Thursday’s all-around competition.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Relationship: A Complete Timeline

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met the way most couples do these days: on an app. The Olympic gymnast and Houston Texans safety connected just before the pandemic, and in the time since have built a loving relationship that's all about lifting each other up. Besides being incredible athletes—the greatest...
SportsBoston Globe

What do Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Nikole Hannah-Jones have in common? Workplace boundaries.

Star gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympics in Tokyo, the biggest stage in world athletics, 24 years old and resolute. No competition was worth jeopardizing her physical and mental health. Tennis great Naomi Osaka denied the press her time, and then the French Open her presence. Their business model demanded her well-being for public consumption, and it wasn’t for sale. Acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones took her talents to Howard University after a battle for tenure with the University of North Carolina. UNC’s offer to adequately value her contributions came too late, and at too high a cost.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Simone Biles reportedly sparked more mental health conversation than Naomi Osaka or Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

She's the GOAT for more reasons than one. Simone Biles' shocking withdrawal from multiple gymnastics events at the Tokyo Olympics reportedly sparked a bigger mental health conversation than either Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah or Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open, Axios reports according to data from NewsWhip.

