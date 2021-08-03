The Story of Tupac & Biggie's Murders in 'Last Man Standing' Trailer

"The streets are controlled by the biggest gang that we have - the police." Gravitas Ventures has debuted a new official US trailer for the documentary film Last Man Standing, the latest feature from acclaimed English doc filmmaker Nick Broomfield. The full title is Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac. This already opened in the UK and arrives in the US (right away on VOD and in select theaters) later this month. Last Man Standing takes at look at Death Row Records and how L.A.'s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings, as well as an association with corrupt L.A. Police Officers who were also gang affiliated. It would be this world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would later claim the lives of the world's two greatest rappers: Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls. Reviews describe the film as a docu-sequel to Broomfield's 2002 film Biggie and Tupac, adding that the strength of the film is "in its more robust and authoritative storytelling style and professional sheen." This seems like a fascinating look back at these two murders and what was really going on in Los Angeles at the time. Have a look below.