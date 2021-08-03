Cancel
Military

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

By The Associated Press, Scripps National
WPTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting told The Associated Press that at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly.

