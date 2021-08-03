Ashe takes home the Wells Fargo Cup for the MVAC conference
CHAPEL HILL — In a year like none before, high school athletics managed to complete regular seasons and award conference championships, providing student-athletes across the state valuable opportunities to compete, grow and learn in an education-based setting. There were numerous schools that excelled across many sports in their conference competitions, and they have won the Wells Fargo Conference Cup award for their respective conferences.www.ashepostandtimes.com
