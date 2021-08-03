Cancel
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to require entire workforce to be vaccinated; UFCW raises concerns

By DAVE DREESZEN
Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAKOTA CITY -- With the delta variant rapidly spreading to unvaccinated people across the country, Tyson Foods on Tuesday announced it will require all its U.S. employees to receive the COVID vaccine. The company, which dealt with outbreaks at its meat plants during the height of the pandemic last year,...

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Entire Food Company Just Shut Down Following Safety Concerns

The pandemic has had an undeniably detrimental effect on many companies, with businesses shuttering left and right due to diminished foot traffic associated with COVID-related shutdowns. However, a popular food company just closed up shop after over a decade in business—and it's not the pandemic behind the business's decision to shut down. Read on to discover which beloved food company has just closed its doors for good.
Shelbyville, TNShelbyville Times-Gazette

Tyson orders employees to be vaccinated

Tyson Foods, Inc., is requiring its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, according to a recent press release. Exceptions to the vaccination mandate, Tyson officials have stated, will involve workers who seek medical or religious accommodations. Employee backlash. As expected, some...
Indiana StateWTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Tyson Foods, Microsoft to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buena Vista County, IAStorm Lake Times

Editorial: Tyson takes a lead

Tyson Foods took a major step toward ensuring Iowa’s safety by requiring that all employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. All new hires must be vaccinated upon employment. Office workers must get the shot by Oct. 1. Front-line workers will be offered a $200 bonus for compliance. “Getting vaccinated...
Agriculturemynews13.com

'Think of others': Tyson Foods requiring vaccine for employees

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Less than a mile from the Tyson Foods plant in Wilkesboro, Tienda y Taqueria restaurant is bubbling at lunch time. The Hispanic store is a popular one for Tyson Food workers who can call in their lunch orders ahead to be prepared quickly. As workers trickled...
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Public HealthStreetInsider.com

Tyson Foods (TSN) to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for U.S. Workforce

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. To protect team members, their families and their communities, Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), is requiring its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021. All other team members are required to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Jabbed individuals drive the evolution of vax-resistant COVID variants, study says

Another thing so-called conspiracy theorists have been saying all along is that people who decline the experimental jab will be blamed for the proliferation of vax-resistant COVID virus variants … but new peer-reviewed data suggests that it’s the people who received the jab who could be contributing to these viral mutations.
Educationbeckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic, UPMC among systems holding off on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Dozens of hospitals and health systems have decided to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees since March. However, some health systems have chosen not to mandate vaccines as of Aug. 6. Pittsburgh-based UPMC told Becker's that it is not mandating vaccines for any of its employees at its hospitals. It said...
Aerospace & Defensetalesbuzz.com

United Airlines mandating COVID vaccine for all US employees

United Airlines announced Friday that it will require all of its US employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall, becoming the first major airline to do so. The Chicago-based airline’s 67,000 US employees must be vaccinated by no later than Oct. 25 or risk termination, CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said in a letter to employees Friday.
Public HealthThe Spokesman-Review

Biden directs Pentagon to plan for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he was taking the first step toward making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for members of the military . “Since many vaccinations are required for active-duty military today, I’m asking the Defense Department to look into how and when they will add COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations our armed forces must get,” Biden said in an address from the White House.
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.

