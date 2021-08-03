Apple adds new Radeon Pro graphics cards to Mac Pro configurator

Apple's next Mac Pro will reportedly use Intel's new Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 chips. The new chips offer up to 38 cores for a maximum 76 threads. Apple's next Mac Pro, thought to be coming at some point next year, won't use Apple silicon. Instead, the new powerhouse will stick to the tried and tested Intel Xeon lineup with a new report suggesting the new Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 chips will be the ones getting the thumbs up from Apple.