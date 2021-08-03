Apple adds new Radeon Pro graphics cards to Mac Pro configurator
Customers can add Radeon Pro W6800X and Radeon Pro W6900X modules to the Mac Pro, adding up to $11,600 to the base price. Recent macOS updates have added support for the latest Radeon Pro graphics card modules to the Mac Pro and eGPU installs on Intel Macs. While customers can add these graphics cards when configuring a new Mac Pro, Apple has not made them available for direct purchase in the Apple Store yet.forums.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0