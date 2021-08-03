Cancel
Burlington, VT

Burlington chief: Surge in crime requires assistance from other police departments

By Courtney Kramer
WWLP 22News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActing Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said his department has had to rely on officers from nearby jurisdictions to handle the recent surge in violent crime. The department responded to more than 50 calls Friday night, from a road rage incident to domestic assaults to a early-morning gun battle downtown, requiring requests for assistance from officers in Colchester, South Burlington and the University of Vermont.

www.wwlp.com

