Chad Michael Murray in Trailer for 'Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman'

"No man is truly innocent." Dark Star Pictures has released the official US trailer for an indie thriller titled Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, the latest feature film made by murder-obsessed filmmaker Daniel Farrands (also of the films The Amityville Murders, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson). Why do we need more Ted Bundy movies?! We've seen enough, too many of them recently (including No Man of God as well). Chad Michael Murray stars in this as Bundy, along with Lin Shaye, Jake Hays, Marietta Melrose, and Holland Roden. The film focuses on the extensive FBI manhunt to find and apprehend "America's most infamous serial killer," around the time he was down in Florida killing more people. Scary stuff, as always. But this doesn't look it has much to offer that we haven't already seen.