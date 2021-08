Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Hershey, Pa. for the first time since his appearance at Hershey Theatre in February of 2019. Currently on the road with his new “Nobody Does This Tour,” the man Vulture said, “built a tremendous fan base the old-fashioned way: one joke at a time, one audience at a time," announces over 15 arena dates for the second leg of the blockbuster tour. With so many new experiences and observations to draw from this last year, Maniscalco is eager to share his comedic perspective with the masses.