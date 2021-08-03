Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Port Richey, FL

Pasco native RC Enerson’s week: NASCAR Cup race on Sunday, IndyCar on Saturday

By Matt Baker
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02a1Gz_0bGNESmB00
RC Enerson, a New Port Richey native who attended Gulf High, is set to race this month in North America's top two circuits, NASCAR's Cup Series and IndyCar. [ MICHAEL CONROY | Associated Press ]

Most drivers wait their entire careers hoping to get a shot in North America’s top two racing circuits, NASCAR’s Cup Series and IndyCar.

New Port Richey’s RC Enerson will get a crack at both in a one-week span.

The 24-year-old Gulf High product is set to make his Cup debut Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Six days later, he’ll be back in IndyCar for the Big Machine Spike Coolers Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

“It’ll be fun,” Enerson said.

That’s one way to put it. Here’s another: It’ll be the biggest opportunity and arguably the biggest challenge of his racing career.

After rising through the Road to Indy — IndyCar’s version of the minor leagues — Enerson’s career has been spotty. He broke through to IndyCar in 2016 with three starts in the premier open-wheel series, including his first (and so far, only) top-10 finish at Watkins Glen at age 19.

But Enerson couldn’t turn those appearances with Dale Coyne Racing into a longer ride. He has made only one other IndyCar start since (a 17th place finish at Mid-Ohio in 2019). Last year, he made his NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series — the stock-car equivalent of Triple-A baseball — and finished 20th in a 37-car field.

All of that led to this week and a two-race, top-tier showcase.

The IndyCar appearance has been in the works for months. Enerson began talking with a start-up team, Top Gun Racing, in late 2019 before the pandemic sidelined the team’s plans. They put together a qualifying attempt at the Indianapolis 500 this May, but their late-arriving team fell short.

“After Indy qualifying, you’ve got to keep pushing forward, have a short-term memory and look forward to the next event,” Enerson said.

The team decided that next event would be at Indy’s road course, with an eye toward expanding the No. 75 Chevrolet’s schedule next season. After a recent test at Sebring, Enerson feels optimistic about his team’s chances.

“We’re definitely way more prepared than we were for Indy to show up to the road course and have a fighting chance to be up front,” Enerson said.

His other big opportunity came about differently, through his dad’s Lucas Oil School of Racing. Enerson works at the Florida-based school as an instructor, and its business ties with NASCAR’s Rick Ware Racing helped lead to Enerson’s Xfinity appearance last August. When Ware’s son, Cody, decided to race IndyCar’s event on the streets of Nashville this weekend, it opened up a Cup spot for Enerson in the No. 15 Chevrolet.

It also created a unique challenge: Enerson has never driven a Cup car before. And because there are no practice or qualifying sessions for Sunday’s 90-lap race, he won’t get a chance to, either, until his car rolls off the starting grid.

Enerson said he plans to approach the race the same way he did his Xfinity event last year. He has been studying on-board film and intends to use the first part of the race to figure out the car before trying to make a push in the later stages.

“When you get thrown in the deep end, you’ve got to take it in small steps without making it so small you’re left out to dry,” Enerson said.

It worked the last time, when he finished four spots higher than where he started.

This time, though, Enerson has the added layer of trying to drive two very different types of cars in the same week. He isn’t concerned about the quick adjustment.

“Once you’ve been racing for long enough, you can jump from car to car, and you figure things out pretty quickly,” Enerson said. “It’s part of the job description, right?”

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
New Port Richey, FL
City
Sebring, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Coyne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Nascar Cup#Race#Nascar Cup#Indycar#Rc Enerson#Chevrolet#Xfinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FootballPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

10 greatest triumphs of Bobby Bowden’s coaching career

Determining the top 10 coaching victories for a man who collected 389 of them (or 377 if you ask the NCAA) is dadgum near impossible, but we attempted it anyway. In honor of Robert Cleckler Bowden, who died Sunday morning at age 91, we present his 10 greatest on-field triumphs. Stakes and historical significance were our primary criteria, but a game’s dramatic and/or sentimental appeal also was considered.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Orioles: Shane McClanahan on the mound

BALTIMORE — Rays rookie lefty Shane McClanahan grew up in the Baltimore area attending Orioles games and was excited for his first chance to pitch here tonight. “I think it’s cool,” McClanahan said Friday. “I was actually thinking about this on the way here. I was like I’ve got to call my dad and call my mom and tell them how cool I think it is to be able to pitch in the stadium (Saturday) that I came to growing up and so I’m very excited.”
SoccerPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rowdies rally for road win over New York Red Bulls II

After falling behind early, the Rowdies settled themselves to the tune of a much-needed victory, 2-1 against New York Red Bulls II Friday at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, N.J. Against a squad where he would be counted among the grizzled veterans, Rowdies’ 20-year-old Jordan Adebayo-Smith provided a key spark all night, tying the game with a 33rd-minute goal. And veteran Max Lachowecki was essential, assisting on that score and providing the eventual game winner himself on a diving header early in the second half.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Will Tyler Glasnow pitch again for the Rays?

BALTIMORE — For now, all the Rays can do is wait on Tyler Glasnow. Then decide if he will pitch again for the franchise. The talented starter had surgery Wednesday to fix what turned out to be a substantial tear in his cranky elbow, and by all accounts it went well.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Iconic Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden dies at age 91

Bobby Bowden, the folksy Florida State University coaching legend who created one of the biggest daggum dynasties in college football history, died Sunday morning. He was 91. His family announced July 21 he had been diagnosed with a terminal condition, which his son, Terry, later said was pancreatic cancer. In the announcement, Mr. Bowden, a devoted Christian who publicly shared his faith throughout his career and afterward, said he was “at peace.”
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Orioles: Michael Wacha on the mound

The Rays are looking to make it another clean sweep of the Orioles with a win today and have Michael Wacha on the mound. Wacha is coming off a rough start against Seattle but worked with pitching coach Kyle Snyder on some adjustments. The Rays are without centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier,...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Shane McClanahan, home run barrage lead Rays past Orioles

BALTIMORE — Shane McClanahan looked like he felt right at home at Camden Yards, throwing a career-high seven innings Saturday night to lead the Rays past the Orioles team he used to come and watch as a kid growing up in Baltimore. The 12-3 victory wasn’t all big pitches, of...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

College football reacts to Bobby Bowden’s death

Florida State football legend Bobby Bowden died early Sunday morning at age 91. Here are some of the reactions across the state and college football about one of the most iconic figures in Florida athletics history. FSU president John Thrasher: “Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Collin McHugh eager to rejoin Rays’ bullpen

BALTIMORE — The Rays on Saturday welcomed back the first of what they hope will be several experienced relievers to their bullpen for the stretch run, activating Collin McHugh from the injured list. McHugh had been out since July 22 for what the team termed “arm fatigue,” the second stint...
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs honor local charities on Community Impact Day

In anticipation of a front-row seat for Bucs training camp, Madeline Robinson said a couple of the children she works with didn’t sleep Thursday night. Robinson’s organization, Wheelchairs 4 Kids, was one of many invited to AdventHealth Training Center Friday for Buccaneers Community Impact Day. Groups from several local non-profits — Special Olympics Florida, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Voices for Children of Tampa Bay and Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Tampa Bay — also got the chance to watch some of their favorite players practice in person.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Reasonable goals for FSU football? Growth and 6-6

TALLAHASSEE — As Florida State prepares to open preseason camp Saturday, the same buzzword keeps humming around the Seminoles. “I can’t wait to watch the growth,” offensive line coach Alex Atkins said. Growth. It’s not the word FSU fans want to hear, but it’s an appropriate one as Mike Norvell...
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Ed Sheeran to perform in Tampa for NFL season kickoff

The NFL announced this morning that Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform in Tampa before the NFL’s season kickoff game between defending Super Bowl champs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9. Sheeran will be performing as part of the 2021 Kickoff Experience, presented by...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Ex-Rays manager Joe Maddon selling Tampa home, moving to Arizona

TAMPA — Former Rays manager Joe Maddon is selling his iconic Bayshore Boulevard home and relocating to Arizona to be closer to work and family. Maddon and his wife, Jaye, moved to Tampa after he got hired by the Rays for the 2006 season and continued to live there in the offseason after he left, taking jobs managing the Cubs in 2015 and Angels in 2020.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Orioles: Randy Arozarena out for COVID-related reasons

The Rays will be without their hottest hitter for at least the first game of the weekend series against the Orioles. Outfielder Randy Arozarena, who has been on a two-week tear and mashed against the Orioles all season, was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday for what the team said was a “close contact.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy