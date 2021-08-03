New Riverhead Home Under Construction Could Be Yours for $1.45 Million

Just because you are buying new construction doesn't mean you shouldn't have a home inspection. Many folks are considering buying new construction homes rather than existing ones throughout the Granbury real estate market. With such a tight inventory, home buyers are getting frustrated when they are beaten out time and time again by other offers. The alternative is to find a parcel of land and build your own. This is becoming more and more popular but just because it's a brand-new home, doesn't mean it's perfect. If you're considering building a home, I still urge you to have a home inspection.