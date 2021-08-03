Cancel
Real Estate

New Riverhead Home Under Construction Could Be Yours for $1.45 Million

By Catherine McGrath
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You. A luxurious home is currently under construction at 782 Reeves Avenue in Riverhead and all of the custom details could be yours to choose. On the market for $1.45 million, the site is directly across from the Woods at Cherry Creek, an 18-hole golf course home to Stonewalls restaurant and the property offers views of a vineyard and sprawling farmland.

