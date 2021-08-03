New documentary tells true story of Extortion 17

‘Mimi’ is an Indian comedy-drama film directed by Laxman Utekar that tells the story of a young Indian girl who agrees to surrogate for an American couple. The social-issue movie deals with the stigma around surrogacy as well as with the themes of parenthood. The complex and emotional tale about how a surrogate mother faces challenges to deliver and raise the baby after its biological parents refuse to accept the baby is enlightening and deeply moving. However, does the movie have any connections to real events or true stories? We got curious about the same and did a little investigation into the matter. Here’s everything we learned about the inspiration behind ‘Mimi.’