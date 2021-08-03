Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Top 5 Leadership Books That Can Help You Use Your Values To Lead Better

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / To be an effective leader, you must consciously adapt your leadership and communication styles to the needs of your team members. This means that you can't take a one-size-fits-all approach to leadership. What works for one person won't necessarily work for another, and what works in one situation can't be applied to all scenarios. So how can you navigate the roadmap of leadership in a way that takes you to the destination you desire?

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Kaeser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campbell Soup Company#Aon Corporation#Korn Ferry International#Barra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

How Can You Tell Whether Your Employees Are 'FIT' for Leadership? This Simple Acronym Can Help.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Leadership, in its complete and holistic definition, is a skillset every person needs. This can take different forms: There is the visionary leadership which we are most accustomed to. Then there is the interpersonal leadership that is associated with groups and one-on-one relationships. There is self-leadership, the leadership required to lead oneself through times of uncertainty, conflict and heightened emotions, to name a few.
ShoppingMySanAntonio

Want to manage your team better? This $46 project management certification can help

In a workforce that has been radically altered by the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, not to mention the labor shortages and wage adjustments that came along with it, it's crucial for businesses everywhere to be as efficient as possible. For some teams and entrepreneurs, that looks like investing in project management to make the teams run better. But on a personal level, mastering project management can not only develop an in-demand skill set for your current job, but also make you irresistible to recruiters if you're on the hunt for a new job.
GoogleSearchengine Journal

What Is a Lead Magnet & 10 Examples You Can Use Now

In this guide, you’ll learn what makes a great lead magnet, who’s doing it right, and how to design your own highly effective lead magnets. A robust email list gives you access to a loyal, receptive audience on an ongoing basis. “Subscribe to our newsletter!” just doesn’t work anymore as...
ComputersMySanAntonio

How Microsoft Services Can Help You Scale Your Business

In today's digital world, 94 percent of businesses use the cloud in some way. Utilizing cloud technology can be one of the best ways to help your business scale securely, giving you resources to free up people's time and energy and making processes more seamless. If you're ready to scale your business, it's time to figure out what the cloud can do for you. Regardless of your preferred cloud tech, The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows, & Azure Bundle will take you on a deep dive on how to deliver smooth, secure, and configured processes to every user in your organization. It's on sale for just $69.99 (reg. $5015).
Posted by
Bill Abbate

How a Tough Boss Can Help You Improve Your Life

Have you ever had a good boss? I don't mean an easy boss, but a boss who cared about the work you did. A good boss is not your friend, and they are certainly not soft or easy on you. Yet, they do treat you fairly. They do not look down on you, but they expect you to do your job in a timely and efficient manner, producing quality work. Why should they expect anything less?
EconomyVirginia Business

The right mix of benefits can help you attract and retain top talent

As businesses seek to bounce back from the pandemic, many employers are expecting an increase in demand and activity. With that comes the need to retain workers and expand their workforce. While millions of Americans have been out of work because of the pandemic, rehiring workers after all the disruption may be more complex than before. The unsettled labor market has affected industries differently, leading to an influx of candidates in some sectors and labor shortages in others.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

5 Ways Neuroscience Can Help You Give Better Presentations

Audiences understand body language. Slides don't help people retain information all that much. You must make an emotional connection with the audience if you want them to remember what you said. I’ve had several questions lately about how neuroscience can help extend an audience's attention spans and engage their brains...
Behind Viral Videosfairfieldcitizenonline.com

How TikTok Can Help You Supercharge Your Career

Members of Gen Z are using TikTok for career and job-interview advice. TikTok is probably the last place other generations would think of to seek professional help. However, the sensational app is making headlines for its viral content featuring quick and easily digestible advice on everything from getting your resume past application-screening software to the best questions to ask in your interview.
Family RelationshipsFast Company

Why having a ‘work family’ is actually hustle culture at its worst

Hustle culture and its celebration of never-ending work have undermined productivity for too long. I cringe at mantras like “rise and grind,” “girl boss,” and “go hard or go home” that we feel forced to follow to prove our value and rise to the cultural challenge. How about taking a relaxing nature hike or spending time with family? Business leaders should focus on thinking about how we can give people the time and space to live their lives. The privilege of having time to yourself shouldn’t be the dominion of the wealthy or those in positions of power.
TechnologyIndependent Florida Alligator

Black women share their experiences through virtual Reframe and Reclaim event

“Joy,” “support” and “understanding” were just a few of the words that came to attendees’ minds at the start of the virtual Reframe and Reclaim event Wednesday evening. Rakeem Robison started off the night by asking people what words best reflected the atmosphere of the space created for the event.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How I Overcame Mental Illness To Become A Business Success

“Madness doesn’t want to be masterfully tamed,” says thought leader Lorna Gabriel. “It wants to be exquisitely crafted.”. She should know. As a self-described maverick who tried and ultimately failed to find her space in the world of business, she overcame mental illness to find success in helping others to recognize their true selves.
PsychologyThrive Global

If You Truly Value Your Time, Practice Patience

In today’s world, technological advancements have made everything faster, simpler and more convenient. Tasks that were once laborious or time-consuming can now be achieved with a few taps on our phones or a few clicks of the mouse. Hungry but out of food in the fridge? Someone can have groceries delivered to you within an hour, or better yet, food from your favorite restaurant. No more finding parking, waiting in checkout lines, loading up our car, and pushing the cart back across the lot. No more chopping vegetables, seasoning meats, waiting for things to cook and then washing the dishes after. Seeing our family and friends who live far away is no longer an ordeal of travel and coordination, we can simply call them and we’ll see their face.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Your Life Path Number Can Help You Find Your Dream Career

Move over, astrology! Numerology holds the key to your destiny. Numerology is the study of the relationships that numbers and letters have with our personality and life events (bear with me—I’ll explain how it all works in a sec). It’s an ancient metaphysical science(-ish), going back THOUSANDS of years. Numerology has branches and origins across multiple eras, cultures, and continents (which reinforces that there’s gotta be something in it, right?).
Wallpaper*

Can design help us better understand the future?

When I first saw Yosuke Ushigome, now director at Takram’s London office, he was part of an exhibition at Tokyo’s 21_21 Design Sight in 2015. In a video titled Professional Sharing, Ushigome wears a homemade jacket with solar panels and pockets for various digital devices. He walks around Shibuya, as per requests from real-time clients, and gets paid for taking specific pictures at specific locations. Sometime during the video, he takes an online break while lending his devices’ processing powers to someone mining a digital currency. Later he queues up at a popular restaurant on someone else’s behalf, and likewise gets paid for his time. It was the sharing economy taken to the extreme, and a peek into the not-too-distant future, as he saw it at the time.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Your Communication Style Affects Your Relationship

Therapists often urge their clients to increase their use of positive communication techniques. However, research shows that decreasing negative communication has greater effect. This is because negative feelings far outweigh positive ones. Conflict is inevitable in any intimate relationship. However, couples differ greatly in the way they communicate with their...
HealthFast Company

How acknowledging your employees’ emotions builds trust

Alisa Yu first became intrigued with emotional acknowledgment while interviewing nurses working in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford. The nurses told her that verbally acknowledging their young patients’ fears and stress created trust, which enabled them to do their jobs more effectively. “From then on, I began to see emotional acknowledgment everywhere,” recalls Yu, a PhD candidate in organizational behavior at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy