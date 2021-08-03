Cancel
This is the proper rating,

 5 days ago

After mat drills, skelly, 3 on 3 drills, and team scrimmage, maybe some theatrical drills??. I guess Bojangles knows their business but if these ads ever air, 99% of the people watching will have no clue who the players are unless there is a caption. I would think as a business, Bojangles would have ads in their footprint with players from every major school. This is a clear way of just testing the waters to see what effect college players will have on sales. No sale for me.

