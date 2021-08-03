Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

9 Incredible Destinations For Book Lovers

By Ulrike Lemmin-Woolfrey
travelawaits.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI must admit to having a book problem. Not only do I read all the time, but if I like a book, I love to keep it. My home resembles a library. And then there are bookstores. I can spend hours browsing, reading the backs of books, and can’t wait to start reading all the new additions in the to-read shelf. I am not fussy when it comes to new or second-hand books, but I am a sucker for a lovely store, which adds to the browsing pleasure.

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Wren
Person
Jane Austen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookshop#Book Town#Antique#Used Bookstore#Travel Guides#England Oxford#The Bodleian Library#The British Library#Reformation#Buenos Aires#Cecil Court#Nicknamed Bookseller#Stanford#Georgian#The Jane Austen Centre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Switzerland
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Related
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Human history, found inside a seashell

- - - In "The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans," Cynthia Barnett presents us with a glittering Wunderkammer for our age, a staggeringly varied history - scientific, cultural, philosophical and economic - of one of the most beloved and enduring natural objects on Earth: the seashell. To the 16th-century European collector, a Wunderkammer housed a collection of natural and precious objects ranging from the geological, archaeological, ethnological and religious to new works of art. Shells, at one time or another, seem to have represented all of these things, and Barnett's book buzzes with histories spanning a barely comprehensible 800 million years.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

The Internet Is Perplexed by London's Newest Tourist Attraction — a $3 Million Hill

London's newest tourist attraction is a mound of earth that has visitors as well as the social media universe perplexed since it opened — and then closed — this week. Marble Arch Mound was promised to Londoners as an elevated oasis in the city center. A lush, green hill would rise more than 80 feet and provide all-new sweeping views of Hyde Park and bustling Oxford Street.
Books & Literaturenybooks.com

World's Greatest Bookstores: 100 Postcards

Open the keepsake box to find 100 postcards that celebrate the pillar of every community–the independent bookstore. The 50 illustrations are based on Bob Eckstein’s illustrations in his New York Times bestseller Footnotes from the World’s Greatest Bookstores. Celebrating beloved bookshops and the people who work in them, the front of each of these postcards features the shop’s facade, and, on the back, its name, dates of operation, and, of course, room for writing. The 50 bookstores include landmark bookshops in major cities as well as many surprises (Traveler Food and Books, Union CT; Fireside Books, Palmer AK; Moravian Book Shop, Bethlehem PA; Literati Bookshop, Goa, India; Martinus, Martin, Slovakia; Ocracoke NC; and many many more. Make your next trip to Taos, New Orleans, Vancouver Island, Buenos Aires, or anywhere in the world a literary pilgrimage with the help of this bookshop “Bucket List”. At the top of ours are The Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice where because of constant flooding the owner has packed the inventory into bathtubs and boats; and Aberfeldy, Scotland's The Watermill Bookshop, housed in a refurbished 19th-century mill, with a design-led homewares shop housed in a neighboring barn.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 Enchanting Bookstore Mysteries

Bookstores are magical places. When you go into one, you never know quite what you’ll find. Some of my favorite books came from an accidental meeting at a shop, whether it’s a personalized recommendation from an employee or simply sitting on the shelf, glowing with possibility. Like many bibliophiles, I...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

4 compelling and graceful books for ballet lovers

While waiting for ballet to return to local stages (Pacific Northwest Ballet will resume live performances this fall), I found myself entranced this summer by an unusually wide assortment of new ballet-themed books. In their different forms — one novel, two memoirs, one investigative analysis — all were graceful and compelling; all of them brought back memories of evenings at the ballet, thrilling to an art form that always seems both effortless and impossible.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

‘Secret Seattle,’ books for ballet lovers, new fiction, crime picks and more for your reading list

If you’re in need of a fresh read, look no further. Here are the headlines from the last week of July in Seattle Times books coverage. Sasquatch Books has published Seattle Walk Report creator Susanna Ryan’s second book, “Secret Seattle,” a step-by-step guide to Seattle’s living history. Ryan chatted with Paul Constant about everyday artifacts of Seattle’s past, the coal chute that sparked inspiration for the book, a Seattle Times reader complaint about Seattle Public Library’s Central Library and more. Read the full story here.
Chicago, ILCHICAGO READER

Book It

A list of new and recently released books from Chicago authors or publishers, plus some books you might have missed when they first came out. The Flowering: The Autobiography of Judy Chicago by Judy Chicago with a foreword by Gloria Steinem (July 2021, Thames & Hudson) The creator of the...
Books & Literaturetheiet.org

Book review: ‘Railways - A history in drawings’ by Christopher Valkoinen

Not many engineers expect their working drawings to be of any interest to future generations, but life is full of surprises. It’s well known that the development of railways played a huge part in Britain’s social and economic development over the last 200 years; this book provides new insights into that development through a selection of the engineering drawings held at the National Railway Museum in York.
Petsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BOOK REVIEW: Books for the young animal lovers

If you had fur, you’d be outside right now. If you had four legs, you could run faster, but carrying things might present a bit of a challenge. If you had a tail, everybody would know when you were happy or sad. But you don’t have any of those things, so why not read about creatures that do? Grab these great books...
Travelnitravelnews.com

Six Beautiful Towns to Visit in the UK This Summer

During a time when travel abroad seems challenging, what could be better than exploring the prettiest English towns and villages whilst getting lost in Britain’s rich history?. Summer has finally arrived, and millions of Brits will be forgoing a trip abroad and preparing to head off on a staycation holiday....
Lifestylecreativeboom.com

The best UK creative festivals you can still book in 2021

Of course, with little chance to fully prepare for the real world, some of our choices have had to stick to a more virtual offering for 2021 while others have taken a more hybrid approach. For creative inspiration, art and culture, we'll take what we can get. But as everything...
AnimalsWandering Earl

Best Adventure Travel Destinations for Animals Lovers

For animal lovers, traveling the world while spending some time among furry friends is like a piece of heaven. Thankfully, there are so many destinations that will allow you to interact with your favorite animals. Of course, as an animal lover, you don’t want to visit places that exploit animals or force them to work in stressful conditions. Therefore, you must choose those places that will only allow you to interact with animals in a natural environment and not subject them to any form of exploitation or torture.
Lifestylespottedbylocals.com

Rue Férou – A celebration of literature

Unless you actually enter it, rue Férou in Paris’ 6th arrondissement is, at least in appearance, just another small and quiet street. However, if you walk in from the side facing the Jardin du Luxembourg, a few steps will suffice to notice the inscription of Rimbaud’s Bâteau Ivre on the walls of what is now a tax center. Surprisingly, the idea for the fresco came from a Dutch foundation, tegen-Beeld, in the context of an initiative called “Wall Poems.” After endless negotiations with the local authorities and thanks to the financial support of the Dutch Embassy as well as over 200 Dutch donors, the wall was officially inaugurated in 2012.
TV & Videostravelawaits.com

Bridgerton Filming Locations To Visit In Bath, England

Bridgerton is the period drama that has smashed viewer ratings: In January Netflix announced that it had been watched by 82 million people across the world. If you are one of the 82 million, you’ll know that the reasons for its popularity are not hard to find. This is Regency England, but not as you’ve seen it before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy