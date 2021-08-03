9 Incredible Destinations For Book Lovers

Open the keepsake box to find 100 postcards that celebrate the pillar of every community–the independent bookstore. The 50 illustrations are based on Bob Eckstein’s illustrations in his New York Times bestseller Footnotes from the World’s Greatest Bookstores. Celebrating beloved bookshops and the people who work in them, the front of each of these postcards features the shop’s facade, and, on the back, its name, dates of operation, and, of course, room for writing. The 50 bookstores include landmark bookshops in major cities as well as many surprises (Traveler Food and Books, Union CT; Fireside Books, Palmer AK; Moravian Book Shop, Bethlehem PA; Literati Bookshop, Goa, India; Martinus, Martin, Slovakia; Ocracoke NC; and many many more. Make your next trip to Taos, New Orleans, Vancouver Island, Buenos Aires, or anywhere in the world a literary pilgrimage with the help of this bookshop “Bucket List”. At the top of ours are The Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice where because of constant flooding the owner has packed the inventory into bathtubs and boats; and Aberfeldy, Scotland's The Watermill Bookshop, housed in a refurbished 19th-century mill, with a design-led homewares shop housed in a neighboring barn.