Post-Golf Sips

After many days of rain, Wednesday was clear and hot for the twelve ladies who came for an exciting day of golf on August 4. As each lady drew for a team, she wondered who would be the ONES she would play with today. Three teams of four players were formed. The ladies were told that today's game was called ONES, meaning only certain holes would be counted. It was all in the name of the game, sort of a spelling test. The holes that would count were One, Nine, Eight, Six, and Seven, ONES. One team commented that they played their best holes on Two, Three, Four, and Five. Whoops. That game was for another day. The two top teams were only separated by One point. The winning team came in with a score of 21 and were the ONES who won, namely Cyndie Birch, Erika.Mecham, Jody Wood, and Linda Arnell. Second place went to Rachel Tarbet, Karen Poulsen, Ruth Nelson, and Connie Hymas with a 22. Third place belonged to Jana Hansen, Jeri Crawford, Marsha Sortor, and Lori Haddock and were the Ones at the end of the pack. A reminder to all the ladies that the club championship will be coming up soon, Hope to see lots out next week!