Kirkwood, MO

Teleo Coffee will open in Kirkwood in mid-August

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeleo Coffee will open this month at 132 W. Monroe Ave. in Kirkwood, serving up coffee and food with a mission to “love our neighbors one cup at a time.”. Founder and part-owner Olivia Oglesby created the business plan for Teleo Coffee while studying entrepreneurship at Saint Louis University. After graduating in 2019, she decided to pursue her dream of opening a coffee shop. “I knew that I loved coffee shops — the atmosphere, what it means to people, how it’s a really unique space where people come to have this fellowship and community. I wanted to create that space to help people feel known, loved and cared for,” Oglesby said.

